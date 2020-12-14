Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Jared Porter Wants the Mets to Win the Season, Not the Off-Season

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 45m

The team’s new general manager has four World Series rings. He hopes he can add another to his collection.

New York Post
Jared Porter embracing Steve Cohen’s bold World Series timeline for Mets

by: Dan Martin New York Post 4m

Jared Porter was part of a Red Sox front office that snapped an 86-year championship drought in his first season in the front office. And the Cubs ended more than a century of misery with their

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 38m

Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.

MLB Trade Rumors
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 40m

It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh &hellip;

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Jay Woolfolk

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 54m

  Jay Woolfolk   RHP 6-1 190 Benedictine HS (VA)   11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List  - ​ ​ 192. Jay Woolfolk - ...

Mike's Mets
Thoughts on Changes to the Minors and Our New GM

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

If you're someone who follows baseball pretty closely, you're probably aware that big changes are coming to the minor league affiliates of m...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets introduce Jared Porter as General Manager

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets’ new GM spoke to the media for the first time today along with Sandy Alderson.

SNY Mets

The best moments from Mets GM Jared Porter's introductory news conference | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

In his introductory news conference, Mets newly hired GM explains his vision for the team moving forward, how excited he is to be in New York, and the cultur...

