Alderson: Catcher James McCann over J.T. Realmuto was all about timing | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 14, 2020 8:15 PM — Newsday
The Mets had "great conversations" with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, team president Sandy Alderson said Monday, but moved more aggressively toward James McCann because they were sort of in a hurr
MLB Tonight on Porter to Mets | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets introducing Jared Porter as their new general manager
Jared Porter introduced as new Mets GM - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
In his first comments as a Met, Porter said he was motivated, not scared, by Cohen's timeline.
Mets’ pursuit of J.T. Realmuto was derailed by time
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
J.T. Realmuto won’t be a Met, although team president Sandy Alderson said they had “great conversations” with his representatives — but the failure to land the top free-agent catcher wasn’t
Mets president Sandy Alderson: Signing James McCann over J.T. Realmuto was all about timing | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 14, 2020 8:24 PM — Newsday 2h
The Mets had "great conversations" with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, team president Sandy Alderson said Monday, but moved more aggressively toward James McCann because they were sort of in a hurr
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh …
Jared Porter Wants the Mets to Win the Season, Not the Off-Season
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
The team’s new general manager has four World Series rings. He hopes he can add another to his collection.
Scouting Report - RHP - Jay Woolfolk
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Jay Woolfolk RHP 6-1 190 Benedictine HS (VA) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 192. Jay Woolfolk - ...
