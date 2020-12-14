Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Jared Porter introduced as new Mets GM - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

In his first comments as a Met, Porter said he was motivated, not scared, by Cohen's timeline.

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Porter to Mets | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets introducing Jared Porter as their new general manager

New York Post
Mets’ pursuit of J.T. Realmuto was derailed by time

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

J.T. Realmuto won’t be a Met, although team president Sandy Alderson said they had “great conversations” with his representatives — but the failure to land the top free-agent catcher wasn’t

Newsday
Mets president Sandy Alderson: Signing James McCann over J.T. Realmuto was all about timing | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 14, 2020 8:24 PM Newsday 2h

The Mets had "great conversations" with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, team president Sandy Alderson said Monday, but moved more aggressively toward James McCann because they were sort of in a hurr

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.

MLB Trade Rumors
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 3h

It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh &hellip;

The New York Times
Jared Porter Wants the Mets to Win the Season, Not the Off-Season

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

The team’s new general manager has four World Series rings. He hopes he can add another to his collection.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Jay Woolfolk

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Jay Woolfolk   RHP 6-1 190 Benedictine HS (VA)   11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List  - ​ ​ 192. Jay Woolfolk - ...

