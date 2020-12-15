Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Jared Porter on early priorities | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets general manager Jared Porter joins MLB Tonight to talk about building overall roster depth and establishing a winning culture in New York

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Porter to Mets | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets introducing Jared Porter as their new general manager

Daily News
Jared Porter introduced as new Mets GM - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

In his first comments as a Met, Porter said he was motivated, not scared, by Cohen's timeline.

New York Post
Mets’ pursuit of J.T. Realmuto was derailed by time

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

J.T. Realmuto won’t be a Met, although team president Sandy Alderson said they had “great conversations” with his representatives — but the failure to land the top free-agent catcher wasn’t

Newsday
Mets president Sandy Alderson: Signing James McCann over J.T. Realmuto was all about timing | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 14, 2020 8:24 PM Newsday 2h

The Mets had "great conversations" with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, team president Sandy Alderson said Monday, but moved more aggressively toward James McCann because they were sort of in a hurr

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.

MLB Trade Rumors
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 3h

It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh &hellip;

The New York Times
Jared Porter Wants the Mets to Win the Season, Not the Off-Season

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

The team’s new general manager has four World Series rings. He hopes he can add another to his collection.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Jay Woolfolk

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Jay Woolfolk   RHP 6-1 190 Benedictine HS (VA)   11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List  - ​ ​ 192. Jay Woolfolk - ...

