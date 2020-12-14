Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Ruben Gotay: Former Mets Infielder (2007)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Ruben Bruce Gotay was born on Christmas Day 1982 in Puerto Rico. The infielder was drafted at 17 years old in the 31st round of the 2000 ...

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Porter to Mets | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets introducing Jared Porter as their new general manager

Mets Daddy

Yasiel Puig May Be Good Fit For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 8m

In his introductory press conference, new New York Mets GM Jared Porter spoke about building depth across the 40 man roster. One area which desperately needs attention is the outfield. Really, the …

centerfieldmaz
Erik Goeddel: 2015 Mets Relief Pitcher (2015-2017)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 34m

Erik Van Norman Goeddel was born December 20th 1988 in San Mateo California. The six three, right handed pitcher attended the Universit...

New York Post
Mets must make fans’ wildest free-agent dreams come true

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 49m

The Mets are stocking up on simple proteins, no small thing for an organization that too often, for too long, led the major leagues in baloney. Admit it, though, Mets fans: You’re antsy. You’re

Daily News
Jared Porter introduced as new Mets GM - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

In his first comments as a Met, Porter said he was motivated, not scared, by Cohen's timeline.

Newsday
Mets president Sandy Alderson: Signing James McCann over J.T. Realmuto was all about timing | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 14, 2020 8:24 PM Newsday 4h

The Mets had "great conversations" with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, team president Sandy Alderson said Monday, but moved more aggressively toward James McCann because they were sort of in a hurr

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5h

Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.

MLB Trade Rumors
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 5h

It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh &hellip;

