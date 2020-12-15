Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB News: Jake Odorizzi Negotiations Heating Up

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 3h

According to Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio, negotiations for starter Jake Odorizzi are heating up. The former Mets GM notes that the Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twin

More Recent New York Mets Articles

WFAN
Mets Officially Announce Signing Of Catcher James McCann

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 8m

The team officially announced its signing of the 30-year-old former Chicago White Sox catcher on Tuesday.

Film Room
Gooden on Hinchliffe Stadium | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

Dwight Gooden discusses the importance of protecting the legacy of the Negro Leagues, Hinchliffe Stadium and more

CBS Sports

Mets, catcher James McCann agree to four-year contract worth $40.6 million - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder  & Mike Axisa Dec 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 22m

The Mets have been after the backstop all offseason

Mets Junkies
Digging Deep: J.D. Davis

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 22m

J.D. Davis is coming off a disappointing season in 2020. His right handed bat didn’t provide the offense he needs to be valuable for a team. We all know Davis isn’t the world best defen…

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets sign C James McCann | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 34m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 15, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed All-Star catcher James McCann to a four-year contract. McCann, 30, played for the White Sox for the last two seasons and made the AL All-Star team in 2019.

New York Mets Videos

Welcome James McCann to the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 41m

James McCann signs a deal to become the newest member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube f...

Daily News
How will Mets spend money saved in signing McCann over Realmuto? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The Mets were unwilling to pony up the money (and likely, the years) for a sizable J.T. Realmuto contract.

Forbes

Aaron Boone Reiterates Obvious: DJ LeMahieu Is New York Yankees’ No. 1 Priority, And They Need To Keep Him

by: Mike Mazzeo Forbes 1h

According to a baseball source, the team's analytic staff prefers a three-year contract, while LeMahieu's camp has been seeking five or six years.

