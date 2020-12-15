New York Mets
McCann deal is now official
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 32m
James McCann is now officially a member of the New York Mets. The holdup was a common physical which he’s evidently passed. “James has established himself as one of the best dual-threat catchers in…
Gooden on Hinchliffe Stadium | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8m
Dwight Gooden discusses the importance of protecting the legacy of the Negro Leagues, Hinchliffe Stadium and more
Mets, catcher James McCann agree to four-year contract worth $40.6 million - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder & Mike Axisa Dec 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 9m
The Mets have been after the backstop all offseason
Digging Deep: J.D. Davis
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 9m
J.D. Davis is coming off a disappointing season in 2020. His right handed bat didn’t provide the offense he needs to be valuable for a team. We all know Davis isn’t the world best defen…
Press release: Mets sign C James McCann | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 21m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 15, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed All-Star catcher James McCann to a four-year contract. McCann, 30, played for the White Sox for the last two seasons and made the AL All-Star team in 2019.
Welcome James McCann to the Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 28m
James McCann signs a deal to become the newest member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube f...
How will Mets spend money saved in signing McCann over Realmuto? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets were unwilling to pony up the money (and likely, the years) for a sizable J.T. Realmuto contract.
Aaron Boone Reiterates Obvious: DJ LeMahieu Is New York Yankees’ No. 1 Priority, And They Need To Keep Him
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 1h
According to a baseball source, the team's analytic staff prefers a three-year contract, while LeMahieu's camp has been seeking five or six years.
Jared Porter’s work ethic, MLB track record speak for themselves: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
The intern candidate was 23. Then-Red Sox farm director Ben Cherington was talking to him about work in Fort Myers at the Red Sox’s minor league camp. A basic interview process – standard
