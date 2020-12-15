Press release: Mets sign C James McCann | MLB.com

This is the major league capable depth the Mets need at Syracuse. None of these signings will knock your socks off, but if you need 5 innings every so often from somebody else, its these guys who will help bridge them.

Bob Nightengale The #Mets also have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff to a minor-league deal that will pay him $1.25 million if he makes their big-league team with $750,000 in incentives.