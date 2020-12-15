Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
57775788_thumbnail

Gooden on Hinchliffe Stadium | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Dwight Gooden discusses the importance of protecting the legacy of the Negro Leagues, Hinchliffe Stadium and more

More Recent New York Mets Articles

WFAN
57776094_thumbnail

Mets Officially Announce Signing Of Catcher James McCann

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

The team officially announced its signing of the 30-year-old former Chicago White Sox catcher on Tuesday.

CBS Sports

Mets, catcher James McCann agree to four-year contract worth $40.6 million - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder  & Mike Axisa Dec 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 15m

The Mets have been after the backstop all offseason

Mets Junkies
57775737_thumbnail

Digging Deep: J.D. Davis

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 16m

J.D. Davis is coming off a disappointing season in 2020. His right handed bat didn’t provide the offense he needs to be valuable for a team. We all know Davis isn’t the world best defen…

MLB: Mets.com
56073123_thumbnail

Press release: Mets sign C James McCann | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 28m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 15, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed All-Star catcher James McCann to a four-year contract. McCann, 30, played for the White Sox for the last two seasons and made the AL All-Star team in 2019.

New York Mets Videos

Welcome James McCann to the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 35m

James McCann signs a deal to become the newest member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube f...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Daily News
57774224_thumbnail

How will Mets spend money saved in signing McCann over Realmuto? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The Mets were unwilling to pony up the money (and likely, the years) for a sizable J.T. Realmuto contract.

Forbes

Aaron Boone Reiterates Obvious: DJ LeMahieu Is New York Yankees’ No. 1 Priority, And They Need To Keep Him

by: Mike Mazzeo Forbes 1h

According to a baseball source, the team's analytic staff prefers a three-year contract, while LeMahieu's camp has been seeking five or six years.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets