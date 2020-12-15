New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gooden on Hinchliffe Stadium | 12/15/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15m
Dwight Gooden discusses the importance of protecting the legacy of the Negro Leagues, Hinchliffe Stadium and more
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Officially Announce Signing Of Catcher James McCann
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 2m
The team officially announced its signing of the 30-year-old former Chicago White Sox catcher on Tuesday.
Mets, catcher James McCann agree to four-year contract worth $40.6 million - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder & Mike Axisa Dec 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 15m
The Mets have been after the backstop all offseason
Digging Deep: J.D. Davis
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 16m
J.D. Davis is coming off a disappointing season in 2020. His right handed bat didn’t provide the offense he needs to be valuable for a team. We all know Davis isn’t the world best defen…
Press release: Mets sign C James McCann | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 28m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 15, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed All-Star catcher James McCann to a four-year contract. McCann, 30, played for the White Sox for the last two seasons and made the AL All-Star team in 2019.
Welcome James McCann to the Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 35m
James McCann signs a deal to become the newest member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube f...
How will Mets spend money saved in signing McCann over Realmuto? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets were unwilling to pony up the money (and likely, the years) for a sizable J.T. Realmuto contract.
Aaron Boone Reiterates Obvious: DJ LeMahieu Is New York Yankees’ No. 1 Priority, And They Need To Keep Him
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 1h
According to a baseball source, the team's analytic staff prefers a three-year contract, while LeMahieu's camp has been seeking five or six years.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @espn: Four years ago today, we lost Craig Sager 🙏 Legend. Fashion icon. #SagerStrongBlogger / Podcaster
-
Quick #Mets payroll update with the reported figures in for James McCann: Actual/on-field: $149.3m CBT/Luxury Tax: $153.7m (-56.3m).Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Officially Sign James McCann to Four-Year Deal https://t.co/Qs5LDjwLAZ #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
.@JamesMcCann34 is ready to make some noise in Queens. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
This is the major league capable depth the Mets need at Syracuse. None of these signings will knock your socks off, but if you need 5 innings every so often from somebody else, its these guys who will help bridge them.The #Mets also have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff to a minor-league deal that will pay him $1.25 million if he makes their big-league team with $750,000 in incentives.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets finalize four-year deal with C James McCann https://t.co/tyAeKuQXevBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets