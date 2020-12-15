Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
57778271_thumbnail

Report: 2021 MLB season could be delayed

by: Nathan Solomon Empire Sports Media 1h

According to a report from Bob Nightengale (USA Today), the start of the 2021 MLB season could be postponed. League owners and executives want players and staff members to take the COVID-19 vaccine once its readily available, and that may not be...

CBS Sports

Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 23m

Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too

SNY Mets

Porter and McCann are in, will Springer or Bauer be next? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 7m

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for an all-new Shea Anything podcast, to chat about some all-new additions to the New York Mets. The guys talk abo...

New York Post
57780046_thumbnail

Mets’ interest in Liam Hendriks hinges on bigger MLB free agency idea

by: Mike Puma New York Post 12m

The catching situation is set, but the Mets still could use additional arms to throw pitches into James McCann’s mitt. But those arms don’t necessarily have to be limited to the starting

Mets Merized
57780005_thumbnail

Scott Boras Applauds Mets’ New Direction, Talks Michael Conforto

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 15m

Speaking with a leaguewide conglomerate of baseball writers on Tuesday afternoon, agent Scott Boras tipped his cap -- in his own, peculiar way -- to the rebirth of the New York Mets."It's nice t

Mack's Mets
57779727_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Ryan Webb

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 30m

  Ryan Webb   LHP 6-1 195 Georgia     2020 Georgia stat line - 5-appearances, 2-0, 1.20, 1.20, 13-IP, 26-K     12-9-20  -   Ian ...

The Mets Police
57778835_thumbnail

Mets sign C James McCann but try to keep it secret from me

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I have thwarted the Mets plans to keep their signing of James McCann! Back in the good old days of the Wilpons I would get press releases informing me of important METS INFORMATION, but this new crew seems to have forgotten their favorite blogger....

Blogging Mets

MY 2021 IBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

Now I will reveal my votes for the IBWAA Hall of Fame balloting. It really doesnt count for anything, but it is an exercise I take reasonably seriously. Thats a lot of minuses.

