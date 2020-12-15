Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57780654_thumbnail

Boras talks potential Conforto extension

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

For years now, Michael Conforto has openly discussed his desire to talk to the Mets about a long-term extension. The Mets, under new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, have also indicated a willingness to chat with the outfielder....

CBS Sports

Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 3h

Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too

LWOS Baseball
57781787_thumbnail

Seattle Mariners Acquire Rafael Montero For Two Minor Leaguers

by: Doug Winkey Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 32m

The Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers for Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.

Newsday
57781682_thumbnail

Scott Boras happy with what's on Mets' plate with Steve Cohen | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 15, 2020 9:14 PM Newsday 41m

Baseball’s biggest agent is very much among those happy that baseball’s richest owner runs the Mets now. Scott Boras hasn’t had reason yet to engage Steve Cohen or his front office in major contract d

New York Post
56927274_thumbnail

Scott Boras is fan of Steve Cohen’s ‘big apples’

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

Scott Boras is done taking shots at the Mets — for now. The agent praised new owner Steve Cohen, new general manager Jared Porter, as well as their new catcher, James McCann, during a Zoom call

That's So Mets Podcast
57780675_thumbnail

Mid-Tier FA Market Heating up, Porter Presser and The Bauer Risk

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 2h

Joe and Connor recap an impressive debut press conference for new Mets GM Jared Porter. As the mid-tier free agent market generates more buzz, what names should we keep an eye on? Also, the guys explain the risk of signing the reigning NL Cy Young...

MLB: Mets.com
57780426_thumbnail

'21 Mock Draft: Who will Mets take at No. 10?

by: Jim Callis MLB: Mets 2h

The Pirates have owned the No. 1 overall pick four times previously, using the selection on one college hitter (Jeff King in 1986) and then three straight college pitchers (Kris Benson in 1996, Bryan Bullington in 2002 and Gerrit Cole in 2011)....

SNY Mets

Porter and McCann are in, will Springer or Bauer be next? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for an all-new Shea Anything podcast, to chat about some all-new additions to the New York Mets. The guys talk abo...

Mets Merized
57780005_thumbnail

Scott Boras Applauds Mets’ New Direction, Talks Michael Conforto

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3h

Speaking with a leaguewide conglomerate of baseball writers on Tuesday afternoon, agent Scott Boras tipped his cap -- in his own, peculiar way -- to the rebirth of the New York Mets."It's nice t

