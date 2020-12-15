New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scott Boras happy with what's on Mets' plate with Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 15, 2020 9:14 PM — Newsday 37m
Baseball’s biggest agent is very much among those happy that baseball’s richest owner runs the Mets now. Scott Boras hasn’t had reason yet to engage Steve Cohen or his front office in major contract d
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too
Seattle Mariners Acquire Rafael Montero For Two Minor Leaguers
by: Doug Winkey — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 27m
The Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers for Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.
Scott Boras is fan of Steve Cohen’s ‘big apples’
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
Scott Boras is done taking shots at the Mets — for now. The agent praised new owner Steve Cohen, new general manager Jared Porter, as well as their new catcher, James McCann, during a Zoom call
Mid-Tier FA Market Heating up, Porter Presser and The Bauer Risk
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 2h
Joe and Connor recap an impressive debut press conference for new Mets GM Jared Porter. As the mid-tier free agent market generates more buzz, what names should we keep an eye on? Also, the guys explain the risk of signing the reigning NL Cy Young...
'21 Mock Draft: Who will Mets take at No. 10?
by: Jim Callis — MLB: Mets 2h
The Pirates have owned the No. 1 overall pick four times previously, using the selection on one college hitter (Jeff King in 1986) and then three straight college pitchers (Kris Benson in 1996, Bryan Bullington in 2002 and Gerrit Cole in 2011)....
Porter and McCann are in, will Springer or Bauer be next? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for an all-new Shea Anything podcast, to chat about some all-new additions to the New York Mets. The guys talk abo...
Scott Boras Applauds Mets’ New Direction, Talks Michael Conforto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
Speaking with a leaguewide conglomerate of baseball writers on Tuesday afternoon, agent Scott Boras tipped his cap -- in his own, peculiar way -- to the rebirth of the New York Mets."It's nice t
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
🤔🤔Scott Boras suggested MLB hire a CEO to better grow the game and said the commissioner should be primarily concerned with legislating the game.Minors
-
Jacob deGrom. #LGMWhat player you defend like this? https://t.co/czNcVzQZ5bBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have reportedly signed Jerad Eickhoff to a minor league deal https://t.co/2kjLn7om4ETV / Radio Network
-
RT @jorgecastillo: Boras just reiterated his stance on teams not losing money in 2020. He said teams lost profits, but weren't in the red and made $$ when games were played without fans. He pointed to the Braves' books in the 3rd quarter as evidence. The Braves are the only publicly traded MLB team https://t.co/nVcUwIBiKHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Misc
-
since the start of 2019 (205 games), Michael Conforto has a .274/.376/.499 slash line with 42 HR, a 12.3% walk rate, 134 wRC+, and 5.8 fWAR really impressive trajectory. 2021 is gonna be huge for ScooterBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets