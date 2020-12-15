Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Art Howe: The Sixteenth Manager In Mets History (2003-2004)

Arthur Henry Howe Jr. was born on December 15, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The six foot two infielder was signed by the hometown Pitt...

CBS Sports

Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 5h

Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too

New York Post
Mets GM Jared Porter could have had an NHL career

Jared Porter was a two-sport captain in high school and college and had stronger family bloodlines in hockey than baseball. But while the Mets are the newest benefactors of him ultimately choosing a

Tim Harkness: Early Sixties Mets First Baseman (1963-1964)

Thomas William Harkness was born December 23, 1937 in Quebec, Canada. Growing up in Canada, Harkness was a good hockey player and actuall...

MLB: Mets.com
5 ideas for what the Mets should do next

The Mets finally have a new general manager (Jared Porter), and we'd like to say, "It's time to get started," except they've already gotten started. Last month, they gave Minor League reliever Sam McWilliams a Major League contract; two weeks ago,...

LWOS Baseball
Seattle Mariners Acquire Rafael Montero For Two Minor Leaguers

The Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers for Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.

Newsday
Scott Boras happy with what's on Mets' plate with Steve Cohen | Newsday

Baseball’s biggest agent is very much among those happy that baseball’s richest owner runs the Mets now. Scott Boras hasn’t had reason yet to engage Steve Cohen or his front office in major contract d

That's So Mets Podcast
Mid-Tier FA Market Heating up, Porter Presser and The Bauer Risk

Joe and Connor recap an impressive debut press conference for new Mets GM Jared Porter. As the mid-tier free agent market generates more buzz, what names should we keep an eye on? Also, the guys explain the risk of signing the reigning NL Cy Young...

SNY Mets

Porter and McCann are in, will Springer or Bauer be next? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for an all-new Shea Anything podcast, to chat about some all-new additions to the New York Mets. The guys talk abo...

