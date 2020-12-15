New York Mets
Art Howe: The Sixteenth Manager In Mets History (2003-2004)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Arthur Henry Howe Jr. was born on December 15, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The six foot two infielder was signed by the hometown Pitt...
Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 5h
Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too
Mets GM Jared Porter could have had an NHL career
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 57m
Jared Porter was a two-sport captain in high school and college and had stronger family bloodlines in hockey than baseball. But while the Mets are the newest benefactors of him ultimately choosing a
Tim Harkness: Early Sixties Mets First Baseman (1963-1964)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Thomas William Harkness was born December 23, 1937 in Quebec, Canada. Growing up in Canada, Harkness was a good hockey player and actuall...
5 ideas for what the Mets should do next
by: Mike Petriello — MLB: Mets 1h
The Mets finally have a new general manager (Jared Porter), and we'd like to say, "It's time to get started," except they've already gotten started. Last month, they gave Minor League reliever Sam McWilliams a Major League contract; two weeks ago,...
Seattle Mariners Acquire Rafael Montero For Two Minor Leaguers
by: Doug Winkey — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
The Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers for Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.
Scott Boras happy with what's on Mets' plate with Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 15, 2020 9:14 PM — Newsday 3h
Baseball’s biggest agent is very much among those happy that baseball’s richest owner runs the Mets now. Scott Boras hasn’t had reason yet to engage Steve Cohen or his front office in major contract d
Mid-Tier FA Market Heating up, Porter Presser and The Bauer Risk
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 5h
Joe and Connor recap an impressive debut press conference for new Mets GM Jared Porter. As the mid-tier free agent market generates more buzz, what names should we keep an eye on? Also, the guys explain the risk of signing the reigning NL Cy Young...
Porter and McCann are in, will Springer or Bauer be next? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for an all-new Shea Anything podcast, to chat about some all-new additions to the New York Mets. The guys talk abo...
