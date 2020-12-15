New York Mets
MLB rumors: Rays’ Blake Snell unlikely to be traded, agent predicts - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award, leading the league with 21 wins and a 1.89 ERA.
Reese Kaplan -- What About the Rest of the Roster?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 2m
Right now the media is awash in renewed optimism with the Mets having secured both a starting catcher and a first-time GM. Don’t confuse Ja...
New York Mets Opinion: Offseason Free Agent Targets Going Forward
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 8m
The New York Mets have a good start to their offseason, but as always, fans want more. They secured Trevor May and James McCann and found themselves a highly regarded general manager in Jared Porter. With plenty of big names still on the market,...
Morning Briefing: Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis Reach Super Two Status
by: Mia Perlman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good Morning, Mets fans!Latest Mets NewsTim Healey of Newsday reported that on Tuesday afternoon, the Mets officially announced that they have signed catcher James McCann to a four-year deal
MLB rumors: Phillies ‘optimistic’ about re-signing J.T. Realmuto after Mets go in different direction - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Philadelphia Phillies free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto has one less potential landing spot after the New York Mets signed James McCann to a four-year deal.
New York Mets: Assembling the all-time defensive team in club history
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Which New York Mets deserve a spot on the franchise's all-time defensive team? Since the New York Mets began playing in 1962, the franchise has been privil...
MLBPA Responds to shortened season reports
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 6h
After reports were circulating about executives and owners preferring and potentially pushing for a shortened 140-game season, as expected, the MLBPA fired back. “We’ve seen anonymous quotes attrib…
Scott Boras pushes back on MLB teams' claims of revenue losses during 2020 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 13h
Boras' virtual press conference had plenty of zingers, too
In today's Newsday... * On James McCann, his contract and another catcher the Mets had interest in: https://t.co/ncz37TDOWa * Scott Boras talks Steve Cohen's "big apples," Michael Conforto extention?: https://t.co/1HNKtK9I4zBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Ryan_Hilgemann: Today, and everyday, pick up a piece of trash. Leave a place better than you found it. Happy Birthday, @CoachDonMeyer! https://t.co/xqtITCmfxNBeat Writer / Columnist
New York Mets Opinion: Offseason Free Agent Targets Going Forward via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MetsTwitter #LGM #MLB https://t.co/hMSjclqJhwBlogger / Podcaster
SNOW TODAY ❄️⁉️❄️⁉️ @RowdythePony already has his 🍞🥛, told us he isn't coming in today, and is using his @RumblePoniesBB blanket to stay warm inside! Stay safe and if you must travel today and/or tomorrow please use caution on the roads!Minors
We've been getting a lot of e-mails about order shipment timing. As usual, we get orders out the same day, BUT with the storm coming, and with covid already slowing things down otherwise, we unfortunately can't guarantee delivery by Christmas. BUT....Super Fan
The #Mets absolutely need more starting pitching. But they also unquestionably need a center fielder and to improve their defense up the middle. In your opinion, of the two, which player would be more important for the roster?Blogger / Podcaster
