New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets news & links (12/16/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
by John from Albany SNY.TV: Mets sign RHP Jerad Eickhoff to minor-league deal: report. “The contract will reportedly pay him $1.25 million if he makes the big-league roster, with up to $750,000 in …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Luis Rojas media session, noon ET
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
Mets manager Luis Rojas will meet virtually with the media today at noon ET to discuss his team’s progress during the offseason and its outlook for 2021. The session can be seen live on MLB.com and Mets.com. Managers throughout MLB are holding media...
Press release: Dave Jauss named Mets bench coach | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 16, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has hired Dave Jauss to serve as the club’s bench coach. Jauss, 63, makes his return to Queens for what will be his third season with the organization. He previously...
Scott Boras’s Annual Winter Meetings Metaphor Festival Didn’t Disappoint
by: Dan Gartland — Sports Illustrated 19m
Big Macs. Peanut butter. Scott Boras was up to his old tricks.
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Daniel Zamora
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 23m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
MLB: Players aiming for a 162-game season; planning to show up to spring training on time
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 23m
Here we go again! The 2020 campaign was unusual every way you look at it. It only had 60 regular-season games, the playoffs were expanded, the designated hitter was used in both leagues and, most importantly, MLB teams had to deal with coronavirus...
Daily News on John Franco’s philanthropy
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24m
There are so many former Mets players whose personal stories have gone sideways. It’s nice to be able read about someone being a good guy and giving back. Here are some excerpts from a Daily News profile of John Franco (Rusty) Staub founded the...
Mets fans should be happy but still hungry for more this winter
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
The New York Mets are pleasing fans this winter with what they are doing, but still have a lot more to do before fully satisfying our hunger. The 2020-2021...
MLB trade rumors: Rockies want Mets to get in on Nolan Arenado sweepstakes | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 44m
Everyone seems to want a piece of the New York Mets nowadays.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
New Post: Opinion: Amed Rosario Should Become Super Utility Player Next Season https://t.co/Ecgblxhv3u #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JamesMcCann34: Thank you, Chicago.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Rockies would like to engage the #Mets on a Nolan Arenado trade, according to @jonmorosi. What would it take for the Mets to get the 5-time All-Star? Here's a look at their Top 30 prospects: https://t.co/BPstZCzVKFMinors
-
My biggest fear is that if we get Arenado, then @juliefalbo will lose her mind. And nobody wants that. 😄New Post: Morosi: Rockies Want to Engage Mets in Nolan Arenado Trade https://t.co/uUC7rGQUqu #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas will speak to reporters today at noon for the first time since the last day of the regular season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s a busy day for Mets manager Luis Rojas (and those of you who may tune in). He will speak to reporters over Zoom at noon. At 4:30 p.m., Rojas will appear on MLB Network Radio.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets