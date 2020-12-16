Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
Mets manager Luis Rojas preaching versatility for Seth Lugo, Dominic Smith, Amed Rosario | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

There's a very good chance that New York Mets manager Luis Rojas will have a different-looking team in some aspect within the next month or two, but he's

LWOS Baseball
Mets Should Pursue Free Agent Pitcher Taijuan Walker

by: Anthony Walsh Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 10m

The Mets should look at free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker. With two openings in the rotation Walker could be a low cost option for the Mets.

North Jersey
After a fluid situation, Luis Rojas is finally able to settle in as NY Mets manager

by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 37m

After a shaky situation with mass ownership and front office changes, Luis Rojas is settling in as the manager of the Mets.

SNY Mets

Realistically, what does the ideal Mets 2021 pitching rotation look like? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 43m

In a little game of 'Rank and Trial' Sal Licata lays out his "realistic" ideal Mets pitching rotation from 2021, including surprises like Masahiro Tanaka and...

Empire Sports Media
MLB insider reports the Rockies want the Mets to trade for Nolan Arenado; proposes idea

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets have been very active in the offseason, adding reliever Trevor May, catcher James McCann, owner Steve Cohen, president Sandy Alderson, general manager Jared Porter, and plenty of depth arms, most recently starter Jerad Eickhoff....

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Rockies want to negotiate a Nolan Arenado trade

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The latest New York Mets rumors are circulating around third baseman Nolan Arenado after a recent report indicated the Colorado Rockies want to engage in t...

Mack's Mets
METS PRESS RELEASE - METS NAME DAVE JAUSS BENCH COACH

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

      METS NAME DAVE JAUSS BENCH COACH   FLUSHING, N.Y., December 16, 2020 –  The New York Mets announced today that the team has hired Dave...

Mets Merized
Five Takeaways From Luis Rojas’ Press Conference

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

Luis Rojas had his first media availability on Wednesday since being confirmed to return as Mets manager for the 2021 season.The press conference, which lasted about an hour, saw the second-ye

Elite Sports NY
Rockies want to engage with New York Mets on Nolan Arenado (Report)

by: Leen Amin Elite Sports NY 2h

The Rockies, who are looking to be rid of Nolan Arenado’s mammoth contract, are looking to the New York Mets as a potential trade partner.

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 1m
    Sandy Alderson on conversations with Steve Cohen: He is excited, very inquisitive, and relentless. #Mets
    Minors
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 2m
    Tim Healey
    Sandy Alderson says on WFAN that he "expects to be involved" in trade market, particularly for players who have big contracts (like Nolan Arenado) or one year of team control (like Francisco Lindor), where the prospect cost should be low. But he calls recent buzz "speculative."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 2m
    Sandy Alderson on WFAN said the "reasonable expectation" for Noah Syndergaard's return is sometime in June.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2m
    Sandy Alderson says the Mets for now expect Noah Syndergaard to be back in June.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 3m
    Sandy Alderson seemed to imply the #Mets are at least somewhat involved with the posted free agents from Japan and Korea. The top posted players are SP Tomoyuki Sugano from Japan and Infielder Ha-Seong Kim from Korea
    Minors
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    Sandy Alderson was asked if the #Mets have made an offer to George Springer or Trevor Bauer, and he said he would rather not get into that detail, but they are engaged in a variety of players
    Minors
