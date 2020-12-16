New York Mets
After a fluid situation, Luis Rojas is finally able to settle in as NY Mets manager
by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 38m
After a shaky situation with mass ownership and front office changes, Luis Rojas is settling in as the manager of the Mets.
Mets Should Pursue Free Agent Pitcher Taijuan Walker
by: Anthony Walsh — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 11m
The Mets should look at free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker. With two openings in the rotation Walker could be a low cost option for the Mets.
Realistically, what does the ideal Mets 2021 pitching rotation look like? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 44m
In a little game of 'Rank and Trial' Sal Licata lays out his "realistic" ideal Mets pitching rotation from 2021, including surprises like Masahiro Tanaka and...
MLB insider reports the Rockies want the Mets to trade for Nolan Arenado; proposes idea
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets have been very active in the offseason, adding reliever Trevor May, catcher James McCann, owner Steve Cohen, president Sandy Alderson, general manager Jared Porter, and plenty of depth arms, most recently starter Jerad Eickhoff....
Mets Rumors: Rockies want to negotiate a Nolan Arenado trade
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The latest New York Mets rumors are circulating around third baseman Nolan Arenado after a recent report indicated the Colorado Rockies want to engage in t...
METS PRESS RELEASE - METS NAME DAVE JAUSS BENCH COACH
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
METS NAME DAVE JAUSS BENCH COACH FLUSHING, N.Y., December 16, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has hired Dave...
Five Takeaways From Luis Rojas’ Press Conference
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Luis Rojas had his first media availability on Wednesday since being confirmed to return as Mets manager for the 2021 season.The press conference, which lasted about an hour, saw the second-ye
Rockies want to engage with New York Mets on Nolan Arenado (Report)
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 2h
The Rockies, who are looking to be rid of Nolan Arenado’s mammoth contract, are looking to the New York Mets as a potential trade partner.
Tweets
-
Sandy Alderson on conversations with Steve Cohen: He is excited, very inquisitive, and relentless. #MetsMinors
-
Sandy Alderson says on WFAN that he "expects to be involved" in trade market, particularly for players who have big contracts (like Nolan Arenado) or one year of team control (like Francisco Lindor), where the prospect cost should be low. But he calls recent buzz "speculative."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sandy Alderson on WFAN said the "reasonable expectation" for Noah Syndergaard's return is sometime in June.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sandy Alderson says the Mets for now expect Noah Syndergaard to be back in June.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sandy Alderson seemed to imply the #Mets are at least somewhat involved with the posted free agents from Japan and Korea. The top posted players are SP Tomoyuki Sugano from Japan and Infielder Ha-Seong Kim from KoreaMinors
-
Sandy Alderson was asked if the #Mets have made an offer to George Springer or Trevor Bauer, and he said he would rather not get into that detail, but they are engaged in a variety of playersMinors
