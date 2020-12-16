New York Mets
If Jeff Wilpon quizzed Sandy three times a day….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Oh come on now. The new version of #TheNarrative is forming, and it’s Steve Can Do No Wrong. Be honest here gang. if Jeff Wilpon did this. If JEFF WILPON was “relentless” quizzing Sandy Alderson 2-3 times a day about player moves you guys would...
Mets have no complaints over Noah Syndergaard timeline
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 12m
Noah Syndergaard’s rehab from Tommy John surgery is apparently progressing as the Mets had hoped. Manager Luis Rojas, on a Zoom call, divulged Wednesday that the right-hander is “on schedule or
Sandy Alderson Expects To Have ‘Serious’ Contract Extension Talks With Michael Conforto
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 31m
New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson appeared on a special edition of Mets Hot Stove on Wednesday night and told the SNY crew that he expects to have serious contract extension talks with o
Getting the Little Things Right
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Back about a month ago, I was writing about the Mets search for a President of Baseball Operations that wasn't going very well . None of the...
Scouting Report - 3B - Wes Kath
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Wes Kath 3B 6-3 200 Desert Mountain HS (AZ) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 234. Wes Kath - 3B ...
New York Mets’ star pitcher is ‘ahead of schedule’ after spring surgery: A June return is a possibility
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
The New York Mets have perhaps the best pitcher in the planet in Jacob deGrom and a solid, mid-rotation arm in Marcus Stroman. After that, they have rookie David Peterson, who had a very good debut year in 2020, and Steven Matz, who didn't fare so...
Mets expect Noah Syndergaard to return in June
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The Mets still need rotation help, even if Syndergaard remains on an optimistic recovery timeline.
Colorado Rockies want Mets involved in Nolan Arenado trade talks
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h
The Colorado Rockies are looking to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado, and they want the New York Mets to get involved. It has seemingly been inevitab...
