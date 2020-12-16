Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bobby Ojeda: 1986 World Champion Mets Pitcher & Former SNY Analyst (1986-1990)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 22m

Robert Michael Ojeda was born December 17, 1957 in Los Angeles, California. The left hander known as Bobby O, was drafted out of the Co...

centerfieldmaz
57811238_thumbnail

Remembering Bobby Ojeda's Tragic Boating Accident (1993)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 22m

Steve Olin, Tim Crews & Bob Ojeda March 22 nd 1993: was an off day from Spring Training, for three Cleveland Indians pitchers; Former ...

Mets Junkies
57810265_thumbnail

Michael Conforto 2021 predictions and projections

by: Angelina Heather Rizzo Mets Junkies 2h

2020 was an amazing and very productive year for Michael Conforto. Here’s a look at his expected 2021 stats and what’s in store for him this upcoming season. Conforto shined in 2020, during the COV…

The Mets Police
57810150_thumbnail

If Jeff Wilpon quizzed Sandy three times a day….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Oh come on now.  The new version of #TheNarrative is forming, and it’s Steve Can Do No Wrong. Be honest here gang.  if Jeff Wilpon did this.  If JEFF WILPON was “relentless” quizzing Sandy Alderson 2-3 times a day about player moves you guys would...

New York Post
56867472_thumbnail

Mets have no complaints over Noah Syndergaard timeline

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Noah Syndergaard’s rehab from Tommy John surgery is apparently progressing as the Mets had hoped. Manager Luis Rojas, on a Zoom call, divulged Wednesday that the right-hander is “on schedule or

Mets Merized
55454155_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson Expects To Have ‘Serious’ Contract Extension Talks With Michael Conforto

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 2h

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson appeared on a special edition of Mets Hot Stove on Wednesday night and told the SNY crew that he expects to have serious contract extension talks with o

Mike's Mets
57808008_thumbnail

Getting the Little Things Right

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 4h

Back about a month ago, I was writing about the Mets search for a President of Baseball Operations that wasn't going very well . None of the...

Mack's Mets
57807399_thumbnail

Scouting Report - 3B - Wes Kath

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  Wes Kath   3B 6-3 200 Desert Mountain HS (AZ)     11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List  - ​ ​ 234. Wes Kath - 3B   ...

Empire Sports Media
57806550_thumbnail

New York Mets’ star pitcher is ‘ahead of schedule’ after spring surgery: A June return is a possibility

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5h

The New York Mets have perhaps the best pitcher in the planet in Jacob deGrom and a solid, mid-rotation arm in Marcus Stroman. After that, they have rookie David Peterson, who had a very good debut year in 2020, and Steven Matz, who didn't fare so...

