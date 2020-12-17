Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Watch new Mets catcher James McCann's introductory news conference | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 38m

Watch live as the Mets introduce new catcher James McCann.

Mets Merized
Alderson, Porter Comment On James McCann Signing

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 17m

New Mets catcher James McCann was introduced in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Before the Santa Barbara native spoke, team president Sandy Alderson and general manager Jared Porter comment

nj.com
COVID-19 takes ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt off the air - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 27m

It's been a rough year for ESPN, which went through a round of layoffs in November as parent company Disney looked to cut costs amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets expect to be involved in the Francisco Lindor sweepstakes

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 41m

While the New York Mets have implied during the offseason that they would prefer to focus on signing free agents instead of the trade market, it doesn't mean that they will completely turn their back on the latter. Yes, they want to save prospect...

James McCann Live

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 46m

New Mets catcher James McCann addresses the media live.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best...

Mack's Mets
James McCann talks to the Press

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 53m

  🚨 LIVE 🚨 Watch @JamesMcCann34 ’s introductory press conference live. https://t.co/bVkYpuSqGX — New York Mets (@Mets) December 17, 2020...

New York Post
Pete Alonso ‘working my **** off’ as Mets anticipation builds

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 1h

As excitement continues to swirl around the Mets since Steve Cohen became majority owner of the organization, one of the team’s biggest stars is adding to the buzz. Pete Alonso took to Twitter

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets focused on George Springer; Cubs sign former Yankees pitcher - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Dec 17, 2020 at 2:35 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 2h

Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove

