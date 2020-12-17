Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
From non-tendered to Mets' crown-jewel catcher, James McCann ready for New York spotlight | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

It's only fitting that the catcher whose stock catapulted astronomically joins a team whose reputation is very much doing the same right now.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mike's Mets
57831793_thumbnail

When Will the 2021 Season Begin?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2m

On Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a piece stating that MLB wants to delay the start of the season for about a month, with ...

Empire Sports Media
53378858_thumbnail

New York Mets: Are Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer on the Same Level?

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 19m

Baseball is always a sport dependent on recent results when it comes to free agency. The New York Mets have a clear need for starting pitching, and Trevor Bauer looks like the golden child to fill that void. Is Trevor Bauer the end all be all of...

Amazin' Avenue
57830899_thumbnail

Mets introduce James McCann as their new catcher

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

The team inked the 30-year-old to a four-year deal.

The Mets Police
57830648_thumbnail

Mets may have introduced a new player but don’t want us to know about it

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 53m

The Mets may have introduced a new player today.  The player probably has a name and there are probably some reasons that the Mets are excited about him. Whatever those details are, the Mets once again declined to share them with me.  I would have...

Mack's Mets
57830347_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Doug Nikhazy

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

Doug Nikhazy   LHP 5-10 205 Ole Miss     2020 Ole Miss stat line - 4-starts, 3-1, 2.35, 23-IP, 31-K, 9-BB     12-3-20  -   Perfe...

SNY Mets

Who has better odds to win the World Series, the Mets or the Yankees? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

The SNY crew debates which team, the Mets or the Yankees, is better positioned to win a World Series in the next 5 years: Both New York teams rank in the Top...

Mets Merized
57829801_thumbnail

James McCann Prioritizes Defense, Relationships With Pitchers

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

Newly-signed New York Mets backstop James McCann met with the team's media corps via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, introducing himself as a catcher who prioritizes his defense, game-calling, and bui

