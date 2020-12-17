New York Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Doug Nikhazy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Doug Nikhazy LHP 5-10 205 Ole Miss 2020 Ole Miss stat line - 4-starts, 3-1, 2.35, 23-IP, 31-K, 9-BB 12-3-20 - Perfe...
When Will the 2021 Season Begin?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2m
On Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a piece stating that MLB wants to delay the start of the season for about a month, with ...
New York Mets: Are Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer on the Same Level?
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 19m
Baseball is always a sport dependent on recent results when it comes to free agency. The New York Mets have a clear need for starting pitching, and Trevor Bauer looks like the golden child to fill that void. Is Trevor Bauer the end all be all of...
Mets introduce James McCann as their new catcher
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
The team inked the 30-year-old to a four-year deal.
Mets may have introduced a new player but don’t want us to know about it
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54m
The Mets may have introduced a new player today. The player probably has a name and there are probably some reasons that the Mets are excited about him. Whatever those details are, the Mets once again declined to share them with me. I would have...
Who has better odds to win the World Series, the Mets or the Yankees? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The SNY crew debates which team, the Mets or the Yankees, is better positioned to win a World Series in the next 5 years: Both New York teams rank in the Top...
James McCann Prioritizes Defense, Relationships With Pitchers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
Newly-signed New York Mets backstop James McCann met with the team's media corps via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, introducing himself as a catcher who prioritizes his defense, game-calling, and bui
From non-tendered to Mets' crown-jewel catcher, James McCann ready for New York spotlight | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
It's only fitting that the catcher whose stock catapulted astronomically joins a team whose reputation is very much doing the same right now.
