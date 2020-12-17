New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets introduce James McCann as their new catcher
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
The team inked the 30-year-old to a four-year deal.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
When Will the 2021 Season Begin?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2m
On Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a piece stating that MLB wants to delay the start of the season for about a month, with ...
New York Mets: Are Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer on the Same Level?
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 19m
Baseball is always a sport dependent on recent results when it comes to free agency. The New York Mets have a clear need for starting pitching, and Trevor Bauer looks like the golden child to fill that void. Is Trevor Bauer the end all be all of...
Mets may have introduced a new player but don’t want us to know about it
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54m
The Mets may have introduced a new player today. The player probably has a name and there are probably some reasons that the Mets are excited about him. Whatever those details are, the Mets once again declined to share them with me. I would have...
Scouting Report - LHP - Doug Nikhazy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Doug Nikhazy LHP 5-10 205 Ole Miss 2020 Ole Miss stat line - 4-starts, 3-1, 2.35, 23-IP, 31-K, 9-BB 12-3-20 - Perfe...
Who has better odds to win the World Series, the Mets or the Yankees? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The SNY crew debates which team, the Mets or the Yankees, is better positioned to win a World Series in the next 5 years: Both New York teams rank in the Top...
James McCann Prioritizes Defense, Relationships With Pitchers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
Newly-signed New York Mets backstop James McCann met with the team's media corps via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, introducing himself as a catcher who prioritizes his defense, game-calling, and bui
From non-tendered to Mets' crown-jewel catcher, James McCann ready for New York spotlight | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
It's only fitting that the catcher whose stock catapulted astronomically joins a team whose reputation is very much doing the same right now.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Happy Holidays, to you and the entire office @Cara_Jeffrey!! #LGM!!!We’re having a virtual office holiday dinner tonight so I decided to be festive https://t.co/LigrOKJp2qBlog / Website
-
The Mets didn’t sign J.T. Realmuto, but it’s evident we shouldn’t overlook James McCann at all. Non-tendered two years ago, he just received a lucrative deal — a testament to his work ethic and game. Here’s what he brings, in his words. https://t.co/R6ueRaF9SMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yes, please!@JamesMcCann34 Hi James! My name's Mathew Brownstein & I'm a senior writer for the site @Metsmerized. Would love to interview you for the site so Mets fans can get to know you better; possible to work something out? Appreciate your time, happy holidays & all the best!Blog / Website
-
I think a pitcher in that second tier has been likelier than Bauer since Stroman accepted the QO. Doesn't rule Bauer out, obviously. Alderson would never say a top-of-the-rotation pitcher is a "glaring" need on a team with Jacob deGrom.@TimBritton Should we now believe the tanaka/odorizzi/paxton signing is more likely than a bauer signing? Also no mention of centerfieldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
James McCann framing a low pitch in 2018 with Detroit (left) vs. framing a pitch in 2020 with Chicago (right). The lower setup with one knee on the ground has certainly aided in his development framing low pitches. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Like for your chance to win a BK Sock Pack 🧦 #12DaysofGiveaways 🎁Minors
- More Mets Tweets