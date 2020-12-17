Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
What We Learned From James McCann’s Press Conference

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2h

New Mets' catcher James McCann spoke to the media on Thursday after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the team that became official this week.During the hour long press conference,

Daily News
New Met James McCann dazzled by Steve Cohen effect - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 33m

For James McCann, signing with the Mets was a no-brainer.

MLB: Mets.com
Each team's best all-time Draft pick

by: N/A MLB: Mets 45m

Earlier this week, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo rolled out their list of the Top 100 prospects for the 2021 Draft, offering fans a comprehensive look at the best amateur players in the country. Beyond those rankings, they also applied...

New York Post
Why Mets’ James McCann signing is good news for Steven Matz

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 50m

The news of James McCann’s signing with the Mets served as an especially welcome development for one member of his new pitching staff: His pandemic battery mate. “During the quarantine, he

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Khalil Watson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 54m

  Khalil Watson   SS      5-11      175      Wake Foriest HS (NC)     12-3-20  -   Perfect Game  combined their picks for the fi...

Newsday
James McCann, Mets' new catcher, values the intangibles | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 17, 2020 6:53 PM Newsday 58m

Unemployment-induced introspection helped transform James McCann’s career, and the Mets believe his resulting major improvements as a hitter and defender are sustainable. That is why they gave him a f

Mike's Mets
When Will the 2021 Season Begin?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

On Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a piece stating that MLB wants to delay the start of the season for about a month, with ...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Are Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer on the Same Level?

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

Baseball is always a sport dependent on recent results when it comes to free agency. The New York Mets have a clear need for starting pitching, and Trevor Bauer looks like the golden child to fill that void. Is Trevor Bauer the end all be all of...

