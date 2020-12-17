Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Díaz training in P.R. 'to be the closer' for Mets

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 51m

As part of his preparation for the 2021 season, Mets’ reliever Edwin Díaz is seeking permission from the club to pitch in his native Puerto Rico this winter. Noting that he views Spring Training as the “first month of the season,” Díaz says he likes...

centerfieldmaz
57836189_thumbnail

Eliott Maddox: Late Seventies New Jersey Born Mets Outfielder (1978-1980)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 14m

Elliott Maddox was born on December 21, 1947 in East Orange, New Jersey. The five foot eleven right handed hitter grew up in Union & atte...

New York Post
57835079_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson not ruling out Mets making blockbuster trade

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2h

As the Mets look to remake their roster, Sandy Alderson hasn’t ruled out swinging for a blockbuster trade. The new team president has said since he rejoined the organization that he’d look to

Daily News
57833308_thumbnail

New Met James McCann dazzled by Steve Cohen effect - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

For James McCann, signing with the Mets was a no-brainer.

Mack's Mets
57832901_thumbnail

Scouting Report - SS - Khalil Watson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

  Khalil Watson   SS      5-11      175      Wake Foriest HS (NC)     12-3-20  -   Perfect Game  combined their picks for the fi...

Newsday
57832808_thumbnail

James McCann, Mets' new catcher, values the intangibles | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 17, 2020 6:53 PM Newsday 4h

Unemployment-induced introspection helped transform James McCann’s career, and the Mets believe his resulting major improvements as a hitter and defender are sustainable. That is why they gave him a f

Mets Merized
57832014_thumbnail

What We Learned From James McCann’s Press Conference

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5h

New Mets' catcher James McCann spoke to the media on Thursday after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the team that became official this week.During the hour long press conference,

Mike's Mets
57831793_thumbnail

When Will the 2021 Season Begin?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 5h

On Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a piece stating that MLB wants to delay the start of the season for about a month, with ...

