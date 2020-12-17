New York Mets
Mets’ direction was huge James McCann selling point
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
James McCann is the second significant free-agent acquisition for the Mets this offseason, but it’s clear their biggest addition is the guy signing the checks. With new owner Steve Cohen showing a
Nolan Arenado Perfect Fit For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 42m
When analyzing the New York Mets roster, there are a few things they need to transform a strong core to a true World Series contender. Some of those things are a third baseman, improved defense, an…
Roger McDowell: All Time Mets Right Handed Reliever (1985-1989)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Roger Alan McDowell was born December 21, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After attending high school in Cincinnati he went to Bowling Green ...
Díaz training in P.R. 'to be the closer' for Mets
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 2h
As part of his preparation for the 2021 season, Mets’ reliever Edwin Díaz is seeking permission from the club to pitch in his native Puerto Rico this winter. Noting that he views Spring Training as the “first month of the season,” Díaz says he likes...
New Met James McCann dazzled by Steve Cohen effect - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6h
For James McCann, signing with the Mets was a no-brainer.
Scouting Report - SS - Khalil Watson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Khalil Watson SS 5-11 175 Wake Foriest HS (NC) 12-3-20 - Perfect Game combined their picks for the fi...
James McCann, Mets' new catcher, values the intangibles | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 17, 2020 6:53 PM — Newsday 6h
Unemployment-induced introspection helped transform James McCann’s career, and the Mets believe his resulting major improvements as a hitter and defender are sustainable. That is why they gave him a f
What We Learned From James McCann’s Press Conference
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 7h
New Mets' catcher James McCann spoke to the media on Thursday after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the team that became official this week.During the hour long press conference,
- More Mets Tweets