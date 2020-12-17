Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Nolan Arenado Perfect Fit For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 42m

When analyzing the New York Mets roster, there are a few things they need to transform a strong core to a true World Series contender. Some of those things are a third baseman, improved defense, an…

New York Post
Mets’ direction was huge James McCann selling point

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

James McCann is the second significant free-agent acquisition for the Mets this offseason, but it’s clear their biggest addition is the guy signing the checks. With new owner Steve Cohen showing a

centerfieldmaz
Roger McDowell: All Time Mets Right Handed Reliever (1985-1989)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Roger Alan McDowell was born December 21, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After attending high school in Cincinnati he went to Bowling Green ...

MLB: Mets.com
Díaz training in P.R. 'to be the closer' for Mets

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 2h

As part of his preparation for the 2021 season, Mets’ reliever Edwin Díaz is seeking permission from the club to pitch in his native Puerto Rico this winter. Noting that he views Spring Training as the “first month of the season,” Díaz says he likes...

Daily News
New Met James McCann dazzled by Steve Cohen effect - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6h

For James McCann, signing with the Mets was a no-brainer.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Khalil Watson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Khalil Watson   SS      5-11      175      Wake Foriest HS (NC)     12-3-20  -   Perfect Game  combined their picks for the fi...

Newsday
James McCann, Mets' new catcher, values the intangibles | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 17, 2020 6:53 PM Newsday 6h

Unemployment-induced introspection helped transform James McCann’s career, and the Mets believe his resulting major improvements as a hitter and defender are sustainable. That is why they gave him a f

Mets Merized
What We Learned From James McCann’s Press Conference

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7h

New Mets' catcher James McCann spoke to the media on Thursday after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the team that became official this week.During the hour long press conference,

