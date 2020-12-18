New York Mets
Reese Kaplan -- Better Late Than Never for Negro League Recognition
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
For a period of 28 years prior to Jackie Robinson shattering the color barrier to enter the major leagues, Negro League baseball existed in...
Mets Morning News for December 18, 2020
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Sandy Alderson: Third Base Situation “Up in the Air”
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 27m
The Mets entered the offseason with obvious holes scattered around the diamond. They crossed two items off the to-do list by bringing catcher James McCann and reliever Trevor May into the fold, sh
Mets Rumors: Delivering Tyler Flowers to Flushing makes more sense
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 57m
In a post-New York Mets rumors bit of news, the club reportedly considered signing Tyler Flowers as a backup plan to catch for the team. There won’t be t...
Extending Michael Conforto
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Lots of press conferences and Mets news
New York Mets: Best Starting Pitching Options On The Free Agent Market
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets still have a big need to fill in their starting rotation. Trevor Bauer immediately sticks out as the top option still on the market, but what does plan B look like for the Mets? Or who else do they bring along if they sign Bauer?...
White Sox-Angels to open Sunday Night Baseball
by: Associated Press — ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 6h
ESPN will open its Sunday Night Baseball schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox.
Nolan Arenado Perfect Fit For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9h
When analyzing the New York Mets roster, there are a few things they need to transform a strong core to a true World Series contender. Some of those things are a third baseman, improved defense, an…
Fascinating stuff from Ken about the long-game negotiating strategy of Realmuto and CAA, why that didn't work for the #Mets and much more!Latest notes: Realmuto and Mets - the perfect marriage that didn’t happen; Twins’ infield decisions; Rangers’ Dahl and Gallo; Athletics on hold; more. https://t.co/k6oQkl1mLnBeat Writer / Columnist
Walking in a Winter Wonderland 21 inches later ❄⚾️!Minors
because their outfield defense was horrid last year, and contributed to losing. Its been horrid for a long time too. Springer gives them another RH threat in the middle of the order, adds speed and elite baserunning & defense in the outfield, all boxes they must check right now.@michaelgbaron The #Mets were tops in OPS+ (along with having an outfield full of OPS+ monsters) in MLB, but 27th in ERA+. Tell me why Springer is so important again? Because I don't want Walker Lockett and Corey Oswalt types starting in June. #Metstwitter #NYMets #NewYorkMets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
James McCann met the New York Media, and Sandy Alderson has continued to leave the door open for a blockbuster trade. Catch up on the latest rumors from the Mets and around the league in today’s morning news. https://t.co/TU1SI0QsmYBlogger / Podcaster
There’s my favorite #Mets uniform!Random 80s at bat (Orel Hershiser vs Keith Hernandez in 1985). https://t.co/LaMAVGNUVFBlogger / Podcaster
Thanks for posting. Had it on today's Breakfast Links. https://t.co/FedDUe3rR2@ernestdove check out Mets prospect Andrew Mitchell striking out batter on 87 mph nasty slider in his ABL debut. https://t.co/gweo38SrZBBlogger / Podcaster
