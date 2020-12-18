New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Sign LHP Cam Opp To Minor League Deal
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 1h
The New York Mets organization added more talent to the mound Friday afternoon as they signed left-handed pitcher Cam Opp to a minor league deal
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 58m
Mets minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan, who was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton in 2019, has been traded to the Rangers to complete the Todd Frazier deal.
Scouting Report - OF - Daylen Lyle
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Daylen Lyle 3-29-20 - PG - Louisville commit since before freshman year. Ranked No. 41 in the PBR overall rankings including the No. 6 ...
Steven Matz Excited to Have James McCann Aboard
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3h
The 2020 season was nothing short of a disaster for Mets' southpaw Steven Matz.The Long Island native appeared in nine games and got rocked to the tune of a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched.
Mets sign UK Native
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
For all my fellow European Mets fans. The Mets have signed an European pitcher. Cam Opp has signed with the Mets on a MILB deal, according to Rob Piersal. Opp is born in the capital city of London …
Texas Rangers acquire RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete Todd Frazier trade of August 31
by: FOX Sports Southwest — Fox Sports 4h
Ryan made five spring training appearances for Mets in 2020
Rutgers’ surprising football season ends Friday, but Rutgers Sports Insider lives on with hoops, wrestling, more! Subscribe today - nj.com
by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Basketball and wrestling
Report: Trevor Bauer 'too expensive' for Reds, likely to sign elsewhere
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4h
It appears Trevor Bauer's time with the Cincinnati Reds has come to an end.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @SotoC803: One of the GOATS of #MetsTwitter needs our help folks! Chip in if you can! https://t.co/5DofgTrZEyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LeboMyEggo: Share if you can’t donate! Mike is one of the best people on this website and is incredibly hard working! https://t.co/xehrm4YP0XBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jackhendon_: Special thank you to @TimothyRRyder for putting together a fundraiser for our colleague and good friend at Metsmerized, Mike Mayer. This has obviously been a brutal year for all of us. If you have any space or inclination to donate, please feel free. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/9pWnK4aTk4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RTPiersall: Mike is one of the best dudes out there. If you get a little bit of a chance today, help spread some love. https://t.co/G3lOz6mdwLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Had a CT scan for recent voice issue and found this line in the report curious: “Included portions of the brain are unremarkable”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @hgomez27: New York Mets star second baseman Robinson Cano will play with @EOBASEBALLCLUB in the Dominican Winter League, per @GrandesELD. https://t.co/0OjGIXbVdQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets