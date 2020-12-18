Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Sign LHP Cam Opp To Minor League Deal

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 1h

The New York Mets organization added more talent to the mound Friday afternoon as they signed left-handed pitcher Cam Opp to a minor league deal

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 58m

Mets minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan, who was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton in 2019, has been traded to the Rangers to complete the Todd Frazier deal.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Daylen Lyle

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Daylen Lyle 3-29-20 - PG  -   Louisville commit since before freshman year. Ranked No. 41 in the PBR overall rankings including the No. 6 ...

Mets Merized
Steven Matz Excited to Have James McCann Aboard

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3h

The 2020 season was nothing short of a disaster for Mets' southpaw Steven Matz.The Long Island native appeared in nine games and got rocked to the tune of a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched. 

Mets Junkies
Mets sign UK Native

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

For all my fellow European Mets fans. The Mets have signed an European pitcher. Cam Opp has signed with the Mets on a MILB deal, according to Rob Piersal. Opp is born in the capital city of London …

Fox Sports
Texas Rangers acquire RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete Todd Frazier trade of August 31

by: FOX Sports Southwest Fox Sports 4h

Ryan made five spring training appearances for Mets in 2020

nj.com
Rutgers’ surprising football season ends Friday, but Rutgers Sports Insider lives on with hoops, wrestling, more! Subscribe today - nj.com

by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Basketball and wrestling

Yardbarker
Report: Trevor Bauer 'too expensive' for Reds, likely to sign elsewhere

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4h

It appears Trevor Bauer's time with the Cincinnati Reds has come to an end.

