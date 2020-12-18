Hope Andruw Jones is given a stronger look by the voters. His combination of plus defense & power for such a prolonged period should be heavily favored. Last year was the first time he made it to double-digits in voting % (19.4), hopefully, a sign of things to come.

David O'Brien If a player averaged 34 homers & 103 RBIs for a decade while winning 10 consecutive Gold Gloves at a premium position and earning a rep as perhaps the best ever at his position, and he had no link to steroids, would you assume that player was a Hall of Famer? That's Andruw Jones.