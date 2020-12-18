New York Mets
New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard on schedule for June return
by: James Kelly — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard missed the entirety of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. But his 2021 return is right on schedule. The Ne...
Scouting Report - LHP - Dalton Fowler
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 49m
Dalton Fowler LHP 6-5 190 Oklahoma 2020 Oklahoma stat line - did not play 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect...
Rays sign former Mets pitcher Michael Wacha to one-year contract
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
Michael Wacha, who pitched last season with the New York Mets on a one-year deal, will be using a different uniform in 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays, known for their use of analytics and technology to optimize pitching performance, are taking a similar...
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Mets minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan, who was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton in 2019, has been traded to the Rangers to complete the Todd Frazier deal.
Mets Sign LHP Cam Opp To Minor League Deal
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 3h
The New York Mets organization added more talent to the mound Friday afternoon as they signed left-handed pitcher Cam Opp to a minor league deal
Steven Matz Excited to Have James McCann Aboard
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5h
The 2020 season was nothing short of a disaster for Mets' southpaw Steven Matz.The Long Island native appeared in nine games and got rocked to the tune of a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched.
Mets sign UK Native
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 5h
For all my fellow European Mets fans. The Mets have signed an European pitcher. Cam Opp has signed with the Mets on a MILB deal, according to Rob Piersal. Opp is born in the capital city of London …
Texas Rangers acquire RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete Todd Frazier trade of August 31
by: FOX Sports Southwest — Fox Sports 6h
Ryan made five spring training appearances for Mets in 2020
.@JamesMcCann34 is FIRED UP for Queens! #LGM https://t.co/rwoKnUrh99TV / Radio Network
James, if you think this is going to make me want to buy your jersey, well then ... okay you might be right.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Hope Andruw Jones is given a stronger look by the voters. His combination of plus defense & power for such a prolonged period should be heavily favored. Last year was the first time he made it to double-digits in voting % (19.4), hopefully, a sign of things to come.If a player averaged 34 homers & 103 RBIs for a decade while winning 10 consecutive Gold Gloves at a premium position and earning a rep as perhaps the best ever at his position, and he had no link to steroids, would you assume that player was a Hall of Famer? That's Andruw Jones.Blogger / Podcaster
What I miss about real press conferences is the presenting of the hat and the jersey with the number included As a fan, seeing a new player in the orange and blue for the first time was cool. If they have more of these, I wish they’d FedEx a jersey to them if they could #Mets@PSLToFlushing @JamesMcCann34 Is he wearing Harvey’s number ?Minors
