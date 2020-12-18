New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ free agent pitching options after Trevor Bauer include a clear best fit
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
Trevor Bauer is the splashiest name among starting pitchers available in the free-agent market, but Mets president Sandy Alderson might have dropped a subtle hint recently that his focus is
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Scouting Report - LHP - Dalton Fowler
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Dalton Fowler LHP 6-5 190 Oklahoma 2020 Oklahoma stat line - did not play 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect...
New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard on schedule for June return
by: James Kelly — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard missed the entirety of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. But his 2021 return is right on schedule. The Ne...
Rays sign former Mets pitcher Michael Wacha to one-year contract
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
Michael Wacha, who pitched last season with the New York Mets on a one-year deal, will be using a different uniform in 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays, known for their use of analytics and technology to optimize pitching performance, are taking a similar...
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
Mets minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan, who was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton in 2019, has been traded to the Rangers to complete the Todd Frazier deal.
Mets Sign LHP Cam Opp To Minor League Deal
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 4h
The New York Mets organization added more talent to the mound Friday afternoon as they signed left-handed pitcher Cam Opp to a minor league deal
Steven Matz Excited to Have James McCann Aboard
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 6h
The 2020 season was nothing short of a disaster for Mets' southpaw Steven Matz.The Long Island native appeared in nine games and got rocked to the tune of a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched.
Mets sign UK Native
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 6h
For all my fellow European Mets fans. The Mets have signed an European pitcher. Cam Opp has signed with the Mets on a MILB deal, according to Rob Piersal. Opp is born in the capital city of London …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
The next ship we want from this partnership is a championship #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Ghjf5KA9EXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CartonRoberts: 12-18 Podcast- @craigcartonlive believes the Giants will be in 1st come Monday. @EvanRobertsWFAN states his case for the Mets signing George Springer. A spirited debate on whether Drew Brees should play. Reaction to Kyrie burning sage. https://t.co/OUtV50P6ToTV / Radio Personality
-
This is a @StevenACohen2 world and we're all just living in it #LGM #LFGM‘Mets trending in right direction since Steve Cohen's arrival’ by @DPLennon for @Newsday: It’s official. The #Mets are a destination now, not a detour… https://t.co/N3DKkVWnkI https://t.co/WFH3u5EiNcBlogger / Podcaster
-
The very best of the #Mets free agent signings in December #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/U5DtxU4hplBlogger / Podcaster
-
me? never. Kayla got one at her first game, though. off the bat of HOU Carlos Lee. shame on me for forgetting who was pitching.Have you ever caught a baseball at a Major League Baseball game? Is so, who threw or hit it to you? https://t.co/LhgzWV15XpBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets