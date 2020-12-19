New York Mets
Doc Gooden Remember Negro Leaguers
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Dwight Gooden joins High Heat from Hinchliffe Stadium to discuss the importance of protecting the legacy of the Negro Leagues and more.Check out http://m.mlb...
Mets’ new catcher James McCann wants to win ‘multiple World Series’ in New York
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 13m
James McCann is perhaps the symbol of the revamped New York Mets. He is proof that the new administration, led by owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, isn't afraid to pounce on an opportunity to improve the team. His four-year, $40...
Mets may have to clip the Angels’ wings to sign Trevor Bauer
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 18m
Bidding for Trevor Bauer may come down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. Prior to signing James McCann, the New York Mets were fighting for thei...
Weighing the meaning of a Nolan Arenado trade for the Mets
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 25m
It seems like just yesterday that there were rumors swirling that the New York Mets wanted to acquire All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. The Mets were on the cusp of their magical 2015 season, and…
Mets Showing Belief In Steven Matz
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Before the change in ownership, there was a belief the Mets might non-tender Steven Matz thereby making him a free agent. Certainly, given Matz’s nightmare of a 2020 season, it would’ve…
MMO Free Agent Profile: Jake Odorizzi, RHP
by: Jordan Grossman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Bats/Throws: R/RAge: 30 (3/27/1990)Traditional Stats: 4 GS, 13.1 IP, 6.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9, 7.9 K/9Advanced Stats: 6.12 FIP, 68 ERA+, -0.2 bWAR, 0.0 fWARRundownAfter an
The Enigmatic Nature of J.T. Realmuto’s Free Agency
by: Robbie Stratakos — Baseball Essential 2h
J.T. Realmuto is the best catcher in Major League Baseball. At the same time, it's difficult to find a team that's both a logical and likely landing spot for J.T. Realmuto. How can a player of the 29-year-old's caliber struggle to find a home and...
With James McCann signed, the Mets still need a backup catcher
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Signing James McCann is an obvious upgrade, but a backup catcher should also be on the docket.
