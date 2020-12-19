New York Mets
Mets, Yankees deep-dive includes potential Trevor Bauer slip: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Even in a slow-moving offseason, it is baseball and it is New York, so there is action and attention. So here is a deeper dive into a few stories from the past week: General manager Brian Cashman
Mets: The Steve Cohen Effect Is Contagious – Next Up Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
Mets: The positive noise surrounding Steve Cohen continues to attract baseball's prized talent. Following McCann, next up is Trevor Bauer.
NL East Notes: Scherzer, Dombrowski, Realmuto, Braves
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
While Nationals ace Max Scherzer is taking a "year by year" approach as he nears his 14th Major League season, …
Sandy Alderson talks Noah Syndergaard's timetable and expectations | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets team president Sandy Alderson says the best estimate to get pitcher Noah Syndergaard back from his Tommy John surgery is in June. Plus, Sandy also goes ...
Mets360 - Weighing the meaning of a Nolan Arenado trade for the Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Dalton Allison December 19, 2020 It seems like just yesterday that there were rumors swirling that the New York Mets wanted to acquir...
Now Isn’t The Time To Acquire Nolan Arenado
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
With new owner Steve Cohen officially running the show in Queens, the New York Mets are finally able to operate with some much-needed financial flexibility, meaning they have the capability of tak
Mets’ new catcher James McCann wants to win ‘multiple World Series’ in New York
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
James McCann is perhaps the symbol of the revamped New York Mets. He is proof that the new administration, led by owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, isn't afraid to pounce on an opportunity to improve the team. His four-year, $40...
Mets may have to clip the Angels’ wings to sign Trevor Bauer
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
Bidding for Trevor Bauer may come down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. Prior to signing James McCann, the New York Mets were fighting for thei...
