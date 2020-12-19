Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Nationals Interested In J.T. Realmuto

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 46m

The Mets were interested in free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto this winter, but instead signed James McCann. Could Realmuto stay in the NL East anyway?

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Vince Trapini

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 9m

  Vince Trapini   RHP 6-1 215 Memorial HS (WI)     12-9-20 - PBJ  -   RHP Vince Trapani is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound righty who is a...

New York Post
Christmas carols for a wild year in New York sports

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 46m

Ah, so maybe you thought 2020 would claim as its latest victim The Post’s annual throat-clearing and room-emptying versions of holiday standards. Not a chance! Here we go, back for another round —

Mets Minors

Mets send RHP Ryder Ryan to Texas

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 2h

The New York Mets announced on Friday via Twitter that they have sent right-handed pitcher, Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers. This transaction officially completes the trade the Mets made with the

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: The Steve Cohen Effect Is Contagious – Next Up Trevor Bauer

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

Mets: The positive noise surrounding Steve Cohen continues to attract baseball's prized talent. Following McCann, next up is Trevor Bauer.

MLB Trade Rumors
NL East Notes: Scherzer, Dombrowski, Realmuto, Braves

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 4h

While Nationals ace Max Scherzer is taking a "year by year" approach as he nears his 14th Major League season, &hellip;

SNY Mets

Sandy Alderson talks Noah Syndergaard's timetable and expectations | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

Mets team president Sandy Alderson says the best estimate to get pitcher Noah Syndergaard back from his Tommy John surgery is in June. Plus, Sandy also goes ...

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ new catcher James McCann wants to win ‘multiple World Series’ in New York

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5h

James McCann is perhaps the symbol of the revamped New York Mets. He is proof that the new administration, led by owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, isn't afraid to pounce on an opportunity to improve the team. His four-year, $40...

