Nationals Interested In J.T. Realmuto
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 46m
The Mets were interested in free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto this winter, but instead signed James McCann. Could Realmuto stay in the NL East anyway?
Scouting Report - RHP - Vince Trapini
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9m
Vince Trapini RHP 6-1 215 Memorial HS (WI) 12-9-20 - PBJ - RHP Vince Trapani is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound righty who is a...
Christmas carols for a wild year in New York sports
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 46m
Ah, so maybe you thought 2020 would claim as its latest victim The Post’s annual throat-clearing and room-emptying versions of holiday standards. Not a chance! Here we go, back for another round —
Mets send RHP Ryder Ryan to Texas
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 2h
The New York Mets announced on Friday via Twitter that they have sent right-handed pitcher, Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers. This transaction officially completes the trade the Mets made with the
Mets: The Steve Cohen Effect Is Contagious – Next Up Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
Mets: The positive noise surrounding Steve Cohen continues to attract baseball's prized talent. Following McCann, next up is Trevor Bauer.
NL East Notes: Scherzer, Dombrowski, Realmuto, Braves
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
While Nationals ace Max Scherzer is taking a "year by year" approach as he nears his 14th Major League season, …
Sandy Alderson talks Noah Syndergaard's timetable and expectations | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Mets team president Sandy Alderson says the best estimate to get pitcher Noah Syndergaard back from his Tommy John surgery is in June. Plus, Sandy also goes ...
Mets’ new catcher James McCann wants to win ‘multiple World Series’ in New York
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
James McCann is perhaps the symbol of the revamped New York Mets. He is proof that the new administration, led by owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, isn't afraid to pounce on an opportunity to improve the team. His four-year, $40...
