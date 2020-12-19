New York Mets
How James McCann’s incredible rags-to-riches tale led to Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
James McCann’s rags-to-riches baseball tale might fit best on HGTV. Shoot, about half of that channel’s programming sounds ready-made for the Mets’ new catcher. Fixer Upper. Good
Scouting Report - C - Hunter Goodman
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Hunter Goodman C Memphis 12-10-20 - PG - Hunter Goodman, C, Memphis Goodman had a monster 2020 campaign that saw him laun...
Some Thoughts on McCann, Arenado and Springer
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
After listening to some of James McCann's press availability, I came away impressed with the Mets new catcher — at least as a person. I have...
Mets' top 5 catches of 2020 | 12/19/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Statcast measures the Mets' top five catches of the 2020 season, highlighted by Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil
Christmas carols for a wild year in New York sports
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 3h
Ah, so maybe you thought 2020 would claim as its latest victim The Post’s annual throat-clearing and room-emptying versions of holiday standards. Not a chance! Here we go, back for another round —
Nationals Interested In J.T. Realmuto
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3h
The Mets were interested in free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto this winter, but instead signed James McCann. Could Realmuto stay in the NL East anyway?
Mets send RHP Ryder Ryan to Texas
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 4h
The New York Mets announced on Friday via Twitter that they have sent right-handed pitcher, Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers. This transaction officially completes the trade the Mets made with the
Mets: The Steve Cohen Effect Is Contagious – Next Up Trevor Bauer
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4h
Mets: The positive noise surrounding Steve Cohen continues to attract baseball's prized talent. Following McCann, next up is Trevor Bauer.
