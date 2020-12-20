New York Mets
Luis Rojas says he'd like to add a free agent pitcher this offseason | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 26m
Mets manager Luis Rojas explains his shock and the conversation he had with Robinson Cano after finding out he tested positive for PEDs. Gary Apple asks Roja...
Opinion: Edwin Diaz Deserves Another Chance in 2021
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 14m
For the past two seasons, Mets fans have felt their stomach drop almost every time Edwin Diaz stepped on the mound, and for good reason might I add. There's no denying that Diaz didn't live up to
Mets trade target: Luis Castillo
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 31m
My favorite non Mets starter is on the market. According to John Heyman, the Reds have discussed Luis Castillo in trade talks this off-season. I would love to have the right Castillo in a Mets unif…
Mike's Mets - Some Thoughts on McCann, Arenado and Springer
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos December 19, 2020 After listening to some of James McCann 's press availability, I came away impressed with the Mets ...
Mets News: Noah Syndergaard’s return time and what it means
by: James Richards — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is coming off of the unknown of Tommy John Surgery. Fortunately, the club now has an estimated time of arri...
Did the Mets get their Fan Friendly act together?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Our old pal Mediagoon writes. I picked up my Bobbleheads at Citi Field (last Sunday) and it went super smoothly. The staff was all super friendly and I couldn’t believe how well set up this was. This isn’t the Mets customer experience that I am used...
Catching Up with Kelly Johnson
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
We got the chance to talk to former Met Kelly Johnon. He discusses his memories from the 2015 World Series run and many more fun stories.Check out http://m.m...
Mets minute: Trade stance softening, uncertainty on left side of infield | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Over the course of three weeks, the New York Mets' stance on the different avenues of acquiring players has slowly turned.
ICYMI https://t.co/ijNtXtLUpz… Deeper dive into some NY baseball news the last week on #Yankees roster, McCann #Mets signing, and did Alderson perhaps unknowingly reveal his plans with Bauer.Beat Writer / Columnist
since the start of 2019 (44 GS, 260.2 IP) Castillo has a 3.35 ERA (3.42 FIP) with 315 K, 103 BB, 1.17 WHIP and 6.4 fWAR yes, please #LFGM🔥Luis Castillo as well as Sonny Gray is being discussed in trades. Asks are appropriately high for young frontline starters. The #Reds went for it last winter (and were rewarded with a playoff spot) but the belt tightening this winter is clear.Beat Writer / Columnist
Putting that work in. Get it @JoseTyleraceve1Free Agent
I'm in the giving mood, so here's a little attention to this desperate Twitter user who begs for it on my every word. Hundreds upon hundreds of replies from a stranger to both me, and @The7Line account. I'm a nobody, and live in this dudes head. It's sad, and borderline insane.Free Agent
New Post: Opinion: Edwin Diaz Deserves Another Chance in 2021 https://t.co/AgPFqPVtHC #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
