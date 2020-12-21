New York Mets
Passan: Battle Between Mets and Blue Jays for Springer
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 2h
In Jeff Passan's ESPN column on Monday morning he notes that Major League Baseball executives believe it's a two-team battle between the Blue Jays and the Mets for free agent outfielder George Spr
The Mets and Blue Jays are the favorites to land George Springer, per report
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4m
The New York Mets have already had a successful offseason and could field a very competitive team if they choose not to add more players to their existing roster. However, new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, with the help of the...
MMO Crossfire: Who’s On First?
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 34m
Should the Mets entertain trading one of Pete Alonso or Dominic Smith? Or should they keep both?
Mets360 - Where will Steve Cohen stand in labor fight?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
By Joe Vasile December 21, 2020 There were seven work stoppages in Major League Baseball from 1972 through 1995. Since the disaster of...
Meet the Mets Prospects: C Francisco Alvarez
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 43m
The Tools and RankingsMLB.com Hit: 60 / Power: 50 / Run: 40 / Fielding: 55 / Arm: 60Top 100 Prospect List: 58thTop 10 Catching Prospect List: 4thTop 30 Mets Prospects List: 2nd Baseball America Hit…
Blue Jays, Mets Seen As Strongest Suitors For George Springer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Executives from other clubs reportedly view the George Springer market as a race between the Mets and Blue Jays. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Jauss has deep ties to Rojas, Alou families
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 1h
When Dave Jauss recalls the three years he spent on Felipe Alou’s coaching staff with the Class A West Palm Beach Expos from 1989-91, he pictures two young boys -- Alou’s sons -- running around the home clubhouse at West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium.
The Mets have a Dom/Pete conundrum heading into 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets have two of the five best first basemen in the majors but only one first base to put them at
Report: Executives believe it's between Jays, Mets for Springer
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 2h
The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets appear to be engaged in a two-team race for free-agent outfielder George Springer, executives told ESPN's Jeff Passan.Other clubs are vying for Springer's services, but none of them appear as interested as...
The Mets and Blue Jays are the favorites to land George Springer, per report https://t.co/tedfhRwd48Blogger / Podcaster
Report: Executives believe it's between Jays, Mets for George Springer. https://t.co/HbyfLYJnyoNewspaper / Magazine
Further context: Here is Gray’s pitch % breakdown 2018-2020 #Reds scrapped the cutter and emphasized higher fastball usage. I just wouldn’t necessarily blindly say “he can’t pitch in New York” #MetsNot true. Gray’s slider % from 2018(NYY)-2020(CIN): 17% / 21.6% / 15.3% The stand-out is actually cutter usage 2018(NYY) : 20.4% 2019(CIN) : 0.4% 2020(CIN) : 0.0% I can’t speak to mental makeup. I don’t know the man. He was fine his first 11 starts for NYY and bad next 23 https://t.co/IKHA3yr3AkMinors
Not true. Gray’s slider % from 2018(NYY)-2020(CIN): 17% / 21.6% / 15.3% The stand-out is actually cutter usage 2018(NYY) : 20.4% 2019(CIN) : 0.4% 2020(CIN) : 0.0% I can’t speak to mental makeup. I don’t know the man. He was fine his first 11 starts for NYY and bad next 23@ej_sullivan11 @PSLToFlushing the yankees made him throw way too many sliders which is why he was ineffectiveMinors
RT @Lizy_T7L: How’s your day going? Here’s some Holiday Cheer!! @The7Line @DarrenJMeenanFree Agent
RT @NathalieMLB: When #Mets bench coach Dave Jauss recalls his years on Felipe Alou’s staff with the West Palm Beach Expos, he pictures two young boys running around the clubhouse. One of those boys is now the manager Jauss will be working under in 2021: https://t.co/sl0bZrsC6EBlogger / Podcaster
