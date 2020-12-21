Do Not Sell My Personal Information

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 21, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar to minor league contracts with an invitation to Major League Spring Training....

Scouting Report - LHP - Brandon Neeck

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

  Brandon Neeck     LHP 6-0 180 Virginia     2020 Virginia stat line - 3-appearances, 4.50, 2-IP, 4-K, 4-BB   11-11-20 - Prospec...

Jerry Blevins among four signed by Mets to minor-league deals with invites to spring training | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber December 21, 2020 4:37 PM Newsday 13m

The Mets on Monday announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training. The most notable is lefthanded reliver Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets fro

Blevins, Eickhoff among Mets' Minors deals

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 31m

The Mets’ quest to deepen their Triple-A and Major League rosters continued this week, when they made several Minor League signings official. Among them: veteran pitchers Jerry Blevins and Jerad Eickhoff, as well as lefty Tom Windle and infielder...

Mets Announce Six Minor League Signings

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 59m

The New York Mets announced six minor league signings on Monday afternoon, including the already reported news that they were bringing back Jerry Blevins and giving former Phillies pitcher Jerad E

Mets announce minor league signings.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

The Mets have officially announced some minor league signings. LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar. We have addressed the Blevins and Eickhoff signings earl…

The Mets and Blue Jays are the favorites to land George Springer, per report

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

The New York Mets have already had a successful offseason and could field a very competitive team if they choose not to add more players to their existing roster. However, new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, with the help of the...

Blue Jays, Mets Seen As Strongest Suitors For George Springer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Executives from other clubs reportedly view the George Springer market as a race between the Mets and Blue Jays. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

