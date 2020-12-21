New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Announce Six Minor League Signings
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 59m
The New York Mets announced six minor league signings on Monday afternoon, including the already reported news that they were bringing back Jerry Blevins and giving former Phillies pitcher Jerad E
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Scouting Report - LHP - Brandon Neeck
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Brandon Neeck LHP 6-0 180 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 3-appearances, 4.50, 2-IP, 4-K, 4-BB 11-11-20 - Prospec...
Jerry Blevins among four signed by Mets to minor-league deals with invites to spring training | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber December 21, 2020 4:37 PM — Newsday 13m
The Mets on Monday announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training. The most notable is lefthanded reliver Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets fro
Blevins, Eickhoff among Mets' Minors deals
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 31m
The Mets’ quest to deepen their Triple-A and Major League rosters continued this week, when they made several Minor League signings official. Among them: veteran pitchers Jerry Blevins and Jerad Eickhoff, as well as lefty Tom Windle and infielder...
Mets announce minor league signings.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets have officially announced some minor league signings. LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar. We have addressed the Blevins and Eickhoff signings earl…
Press release: Mets announce several Minor League signings | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 21, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar to minor league contracts with an invitation to Major League Spring Training....
The Mets and Blue Jays are the favorites to land George Springer, per report
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
The New York Mets have already had a successful offseason and could field a very competitive team if they choose not to add more players to their existing roster. However, new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, with the help of the...
Blue Jays, Mets Seen As Strongest Suitors For George Springer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Executives from other clubs reportedly view the George Springer market as a race between the Mets and Blue Jays. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Is a 🌭 a 🥪?! @JamesMcCann34 weighs in on this important topic and shares more about himself both on and off the field in this exclusive interview with @marysolcastro. 🎥 👉 https://t.co/xEef6Dg3QdOfficial Team Account
-
Jerry Blevins among four signed by #Mets to minor-league deals with invites to spring training | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/tMo9HtYCR2Blogger / Podcaster
-
a common sense thing that should happen!Never thought we’d see the day but the roster is built for it https://t.co/4itJhaHcwyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 👔 RT TO WIN 👔 Here is your chance to own a pair of Shea Stadium cufflinks from Tokens & Icons. #MetsMonthOfGifts https://t.co/FL3c0nZKPyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: "I just felt the ball hit my glove and I'm like, 'it went in!'" Willie Randolph, David Wright, @CliffFloyd30, @carlosdelgado21, @wagsk13wjs_e, and Endy Chavez join @DougWilliamsSNY to recall their favorite moments from the 2006 Mets 👏 FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zyupkTIACI https://t.co/NSZ8Nizk5RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just waiting for Friday like...Minors
- More Mets Tweets