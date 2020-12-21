New York Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Brandon Neeck
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Brandon Neeck LHP 6-0 180 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 3-appearances, 4.50, 2-IP, 4-K, 4-BB 11-11-20 - Prospec...
Scouting Report - LHP - Luke Bartnicki
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 58m
Luke Bartnicki LHP 6-3 230 Georgia Tech 2020 GT stat line - 4-games, 3-starts 0-0, 1.76, 15.1-IP, 17-K ...
Mets announce a flurry of minor league signings
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets announced six minor league signings in total, including two old friends.
Jerry Blevins among four signed by Mets to minor-league deals with invites to spring training | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber December 21, 2020 4:37 PM — Newsday 3h
The Mets on Monday announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training. The most notable is lefthanded reliver Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets fro
Blevins, Eickhoff among Mets' Minors deals
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
The Mets’ quest to deepen their Triple-A and Major League rosters continued this week, when they made several Minor League signings official. Among them: veteran pitchers Jerry Blevins and Jerad Eickhoff, as well as lefty Tom Windle and infielder...
Mets Announce Six Minor League Signings
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4h
The New York Mets announced six minor league signings on Monday afternoon, including the already reported news that they were bringing back Jerry Blevins and giving former Phillies pitcher Jerad E
Mets announce minor league signings.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
The Mets have officially announced some minor league signings. LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar. We have addressed the Blevins and Eickhoff signings earl…
Press release: Mets announce several Minor League signings | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 21, 2020 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, LHP Tom Windle and INF Wilfredo Tovar to minor league contracts with an invitation to Major League Spring Training....
The Mets and Blue Jays are the favorites to land George Springer, per report
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 6h
The New York Mets have already had a successful offseason and could field a very competitive team if they choose not to add more players to their existing roster. However, new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson, with the help of the...
