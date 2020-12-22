New York Mets
Mets Avoid Arbitration With Noah Syndergaard
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 24m
The Mets and right-hander Noah Syndergaard have agreed to a contract for the 2021 season and will avoid going to …
Mets, Noah Syndergaard Avoid Arbitration
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 15m
The Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed Tuesday to a one-year, $9.7 million contract for 2021, avoiding arbitration. The news was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.Syndergaard, 28, was eli
New York Mets targeting Tomoyuki Sugano, top Asian free agent (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 27m
The New York Mets are on the hunt for a front line starter. They've turned their attention to Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano.
Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 27m
The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $9.7 million, as first reported by Bob Nightengale of
The Mets emerge as a potential destination for Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
Many consider the 31-year-old righty the best pitcher in Japan
A Little Gift
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Here we are, as in olden days, happy golden days of yore. Its December. Snow lingers on the ground. We reflexively marvel at a picture of it on a baseball diamond. Not snow.
The case against (and for) James McCann
by: sflannery — Mets Junkies 2h
Pessimism, Skepticism and Metscism.. With the news of of free agent catcher James McCann signing a new 4yr/$40M breaking, a small sigh of relief has been let out by Mets fans across the world as th…
Report: Mets connected to Japanese pitcher Sugano
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 2h
The New York Mets appear to be prioritizing outfielder George Springer, but he isn't their only free-agent target.The Mets are also looking into acquiring Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post."Watch the...
