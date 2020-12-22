New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Tomoyuki Sugano on NYM's Radar After Japanese Star's Posting
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 2h
Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano is on the radar for the New York Mets after being posted by the Yomiuri Giants early this month. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday the Mets "are, at minimum, looking" at Sugano...
Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 26m
James McCann had an All-Star season in 2019 and during a span of a 60-game 2020 season he followed up and earned a four-year $40.6 million contract with the Mets.Yes, J.T. Realmuto would have
Put It in the Rearview
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Today's post was originally going to be about something else — reactions to Tim Britton's long profile of Steve Cohen in The Athletic . Then...
Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Noah Syndergaard will be returning to the Mets next season for the same salary he agreed to for 2020. The right-hander avoided arbitration with the club Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year deal worth
Blogger / Podcaster
I spent the last few months talking to as many people as I could about Steve Cohen. Some like him, some don't, and some are...complicated: https://t.co/eSmOOfiSzn
Good timing! And congrats on a great job Greg!In the most 2020 of timing ... some personal news. Now that I finally got my Twitter back after 6 weeks of being hacked, I can report that I'm retiring after 41 years in the sports writing biz next week. Thanks to all for reading and following all these years! It's been awesome!
RT @sigg20: "Old Days"Mets Rookie Wayne Garrett and Catcher Bob Didier watch Garrett's go ahead HR leave Shea Stadium in game 3 of the 1969 NLCS vs the Braves to put the Mets into the World Series.#Mets #LGM #NYC #1960s #Atlanta #Braves https://t.co/RUZmBZQzhi
RT @JamesSmyth621: As much as we've talked about the Strikeout Boom, this is worth mentioning (and @dcone36 has brought it up): K's are up more than 40% from 20 years ago! But over the course of an MLB game, that's still only 2 outs per team per game turning from a popout or groundout into a K. https://t.co/qu4mFFvplt
New Post: Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets https://t.co/ckzyovoEgT #Mets #LGM #IBWAA
