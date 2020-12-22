New York Mets
Mets Only Have Three Untouchable Players
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
The concept of the untouchable player is a fallacy. That goes for any player including Mike Trout. For the right price, even he could be traded. That said, when we talk untouchable we mean a player…
Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 26m
James McCann had an All-Star season in 2019 and during a span of a 60-game 2020 season he followed up and earned a four-year $40.6 million contract with the Mets.Yes, J.T. Realmuto would have
Put It in the Rearview
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Today's post was originally going to be about something else — reactions to Tim Britton's long profile of Steve Cohen in The Athletic . Then...
Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Noah Syndergaard will be returning to the Mets next season for the same salary he agreed to for 2020. The right-hander avoided arbitration with the club Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year deal worth
