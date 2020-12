RT @ JamesSmyth621 : As much as we’ve talked about the Strikeout Boom, this is worth mentioning (and @ dcone36 has brought it up): K’s are up more than 40% from 20 years ago! But over the course of an MLB game, that’s still only 2 outs per team per game turning from a popout or groundout into a K. https://t.co/qu4mFFvplt