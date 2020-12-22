Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
57943301_thumbnail

Mets avoid arbitration with Syndergaard

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard have agreed to a one year deal that’s worth a hefty $9.7M. With this deal in place, both sides will no longer need to go to arbitration court. Sandy Alderson …

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
57862759_thumbnail

Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets

by: Rich Mancuso Mets Merized Online 26m

James McCann had an All-Star season in 2019 and during a span of a 60-game 2020 season he followed up and earned a four-year $40.6 million contract with the Mets.Yes, J.T. Realmuto would have

Mike's Mets
57943641_thumbnail

Put It in the Rearview

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

Today's post was originally going to be about something else — reactions to Tim Britton's long profile of Steve Cohen in The Athletic . Then...

New York Post
57943490_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Noah Syndergaard will be returning to the Mets next season for the same salary he agreed to for 2020. The right-hander avoided arbitration with the club Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year deal worth

Yardbarker
57943331_thumbnail

Mets, Noah Syndergaard reportedly avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

If the 28-year-old has a solid season, he should be in for a multi-year extension in 2022. His injury history, though, will likely result in a deal worth less than what he'd like. 

Metro News
57943193_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration with $9.7 million deal | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $9.7 million, as first reported by Bob Nightengale of

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Daily News
57942507_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard, Mets avoid arbitration - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 2h

Noah Syndergaard and the Mets have avoided arbitration again.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
57942077_thumbnail

Sources: Mets, Syndergaard avoid arbitration

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h

The Mets and right-hander Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year deal worth $9.7 million to avoid arbitration.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets