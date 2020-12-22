Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

That's So Mets Podcast
57947451_thumbnail

3 Mega Trade Ideas; Is Sugano The Answer For Rotation?

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 14m

Connor pitches three blockbuster trades to Joe who breaks down how realistic each are. The guys also discuss the rumored interest in Japanese superstar pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. As always they answer your questions, looking at a controversial one:...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Reflections On Baseball
57946974_thumbnail

Mets: Making The Case For Reliable Rotation Fillers – Not The Big Splash

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 37m

The Mets can still go to the gusto and flair of Trevor Bauer. But with the explosiveness of their offense, safer, more sensible options exist

Newsday
57946260_thumbnail

Mets, Noah Syndergaard reach one-year, $9.7M deal to avoid arbitration | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated December 22, 2020 5:39 PM Newsday 1h

The Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday as the rehabbing righthander agreed to a one-year, $9.7-million contract. The Mets did not announce the agreement, which was first reported

Elite Sports NY
46949003_thumbnail

New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 1h

The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard have avoided arbitration. Syndergaard is in his final year of team control. 

Empire Sports Media
57945826_thumbnail

New York Mets avoid arbitration with injured pitching star

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets are putting together a very competitive team for the 2021 season, which will be the first under new owner Steve Cohen. He and team president Sandy Alderson are working not only to bring new talent to the roster, but also to keep...

Mack's Mets
57945177_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Mason Montgomery

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Mason Montgomery   LHP 6-2 185 Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 4-starts, 3-1, 3.00, 1.06, 18-IP, 20-K     11-11-20 ...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
57862759_thumbnail

Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets

by: Rich Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3h

James McCann had an All-Star season in 2019 and during a span of a 60-game 2020 season he followed up and earned a four-year $40.6 million contract with the Mets.Yes, J.T. Realmuto would have

Mike's Mets
57943641_thumbnail

Put It in the Rearview

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

Today's post was originally going to be about something else — reactions to Tim Britton's long profile of Steve Cohen in The Athletic . Then...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets