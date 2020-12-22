New York Mets
3 Mega Trade Ideas; Is Sugano The Answer For Rotation?
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 14m
Connor pitches three blockbuster trades to Joe who breaks down how realistic each are. The guys also discuss the rumored interest in Japanese superstar pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. As always they answer your questions, looking at a controversial one:...
Mets: Making The Case For Reliable Rotation Fillers – Not The Big Splash
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 37m
The Mets can still go to the gusto and flair of Trevor Bauer. But with the explosiveness of their offense, safer, more sensible options exist
Mets, Noah Syndergaard reach one-year, $9.7M deal to avoid arbitration | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated December 22, 2020 5:39 PM — Newsday 1h
The Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday as the rehabbing righthander agreed to a one-year, $9.7-million contract. The Mets did not announce the agreement, which was first reported
New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 1h
The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard have avoided arbitration. Syndergaard is in his final year of team control.
New York Mets avoid arbitration with injured pitching star
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets are putting together a very competitive team for the 2021 season, which will be the first under new owner Steve Cohen. He and team president Sandy Alderson are working not only to bring new talent to the roster, but also to keep...
Scouting Report - LHP - Mason Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Mason Montgomery LHP 6-2 185 Texas Tech 2020 Texas Tech stat line - 4-starts, 3-1, 3.00, 1.06, 18-IP, 20-K 11-11-20 ...
Gio Gonzalez Knows What James McCann Brings To The Mets
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 3h
James McCann had an All-Star season in 2019 and during a span of a 60-game 2020 season he followed up and earned a four-year $40.6 million contract with the Mets.Yes, J.T. Realmuto would have
Put It in the Rearview
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
Today's post was originally going to be about something else — reactions to Tim Britton's long profile of Steve Cohen in The Athletic . Then...
