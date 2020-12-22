Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
57948796_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Contacted in Free Agency Amid Yankees Interest

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 54m

DJ LeMahieu could remain in New York. Just not with the Yankees . According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have reached out to the free agent infielder, who just ...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
56791950_thumbnail

Free Agent Notes: LeMahieu, Realmuto, Arihara, Hand

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 7m

The Mets "recently contacted" infielder DJ LeMahieu, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The fight for LeMahieu appeared to &hellip;

NBC Sports
57949368_thumbnail

Mets, Noah Syndergaard agree to $9.7M salary to avoid arbitration

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 22m

The Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.

Mets Merized
57034829_thumbnail

Heyman: Mets Have “Recently Contacted” DJ LeMahieu

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 36m

Free-agent infielder DJ LeMahieu could have another suitor from the Big Apple.Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have "recently contacted" the 32-year-old slugger. The depth of the

nj.com
57948809_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets contact Yankees target DJ LeMahieu | What it means - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 38m

The New York Mets have contacted New York Yankees free agency target DJ LeMahieu, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

MLB: Mets.com
56073123_thumbnail

Mets & RHP Noah Syndergaard agree to a one-year deal | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 22, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have avoided arbitration with RHP Noah Syndergaard, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. Syndergaard, 28, underwent “Tommy John” surgery on March 26 earlier this...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
57948057_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Wyatt Olds

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Wyatt Olds   LHP    6-1    179    Oklahoma   2020 Oklahoma stat line - 5-G, 2-starts, 4-0, 1.89, 19-IP, 29-K   11-11-20 - Prospects Live T...

That's So Mets Podcast
57947451_thumbnail

3 Mega Trade Ideas; Is Sugano The Answer For Rotation?

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 2h

Connor pitches three blockbuster trades to Joe who breaks down how realistic each are. The guys also discuss the rumored interest in Japanese superstar pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. As always they answer your questions, looking at a controversial one:...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets