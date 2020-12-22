New York Mets
Free Agent Notes: LeMahieu, Realmuto, Arihara, Hand
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
The Mets "recently contacted" infielder DJ LeMahieu, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The fight for LeMahieu appeared to …
Mets, Noah Syndergaard agree to $9.7M salary to avoid arbitration
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 18m
The Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.
Heyman: Mets Have “Recently Contacted” DJ LeMahieu
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 32m
Free-agent infielder DJ LeMahieu could have another suitor from the Big Apple.Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have "recently contacted" the 32-year-old slugger. The depth of the
MLB rumors: Mets contact Yankees target DJ LeMahieu | What it means - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 33m
The New York Mets have contacted New York Yankees free agency target DJ LeMahieu, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Mets Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Contacted in Free Agency Amid Yankees Interest
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 49m
DJ LeMahieu could remain in New York. Just not with the Yankees . According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have reached out to the free agent infielder, who just ...
Mets & RHP Noah Syndergaard agree to a one-year deal | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 22, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have avoided arbitration with RHP Noah Syndergaard, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. Syndergaard, 28, underwent “Tommy John” surgery on March 26 earlier this...
Scouting Report - LHP - Wyatt Olds
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Wyatt Olds LHP 6-1 179 Oklahoma 2020 Oklahoma stat line - 5-G, 2-starts, 4-0, 1.89, 19-IP, 29-K 11-11-20 - Prospects Live T...
3 Mega Trade Ideas; Is Sugano The Answer For Rotation?
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 2h
Connor pitches three blockbuster trades to Joe who breaks down how realistic each are. The guys also discuss the rumored interest in Japanese superstar pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. As always they answer your questions, looking at a controversial one:...
