New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
7 who bounced back during difficult season

by: Will Leitch MLB: Mets 1h

This year was … well, you know, maybe the best thing any of us can say about 2020 is that it is almost over. And because it’s almost over -- it’s really, really almost over! -- it is the time of the year to look backward, rather than forward. It’s

MLB Trade Rumors
MLBTR Poll: George Springer’s Future

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Longtime Astros outfielder George Springer entered free agency this winter as one of the most coveted players on the open &hellip;

LWOS Baseball
Mets Rule 5 Draft Broken Down

by: Anthony Walsh Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h

The Rule 5 draft wasn't super eventful for the Mets, however, the team did add some interesting prospects, along with a trade.

NBC Sports
Mets, Noah Syndergaard agree to $9.7M salary to avoid arbitration

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

The Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.

Mets Merized
Heyman: Mets Have “Recently Contacted” DJ LeMahieu

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4h

Free-agent infielder DJ LeMahieu could have another suitor from the Big Apple.Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have "recently contacted" the 32-year-old slugger. The depth of the

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets contact Yankees target DJ LeMahieu | What it means - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

The New York Mets have contacted New York Yankees free agency target DJ LeMahieu, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Contacted in Free Agency Amid Yankees Interest

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 5h

DJ LeMahieu could remain in New York. Just not with the Yankees . According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have reached out to the free agent infielder, who just ...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets & RHP Noah Syndergaard agree to a one-year deal | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 22, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have avoided arbitration with RHP Noah Syndergaard, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. Syndergaard, 28, underwent “Tommy John” surgery on March 26 earlier this...

