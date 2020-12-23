New York Mets
With Reds Cutting Costs, Mets Should Pursue Sonny Gray
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
After acquiring one of the top catchers available on the free agent market, the New York Mets are now one step closer to rounding out their roster, although adding a frontline starter before next
Listen to Episode 33 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Pete Alonso talks everything Mets
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1m
Merry Metsmas! With Christmas a few days away, special guest Pete Alonso, the face of the Mets, joins us for a 40-minute conversation. And with the Mets seemingly interested in many free agents,
PRESS RELEASE - METS AND RHP NOAH SYNDERGAARD AGREE TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 57m
METS & RHP NOAH SYNDERGAARD AGREE TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL FLUSHING, N.Y., December 22, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that t...
New York Mets making push to keep DJ LeMahieu in NY (Report)
by: James Kelly — Elite Sports NY 2h
The New York Mets have thrown themselves into the ring for DJ LeMahieu, attempting to steal him from the Yankees.
One-on-One: Steve Cohen
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Howie Rose goes one-on-one with new Mets owner and CEO Steve Cohen. Howie’s questions were all derived from tweets sent in by fans.Check out http://m.mlb.com...
Mets: Darryl Strawberry talks about the ‘swagger’ needed to play in New York; discusses Trevor Bauer
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
New York Mets' legend Darryl Strawberry talked about several subjects in a very good interview with SNY. He focused on pitching target Trevor Bauer and how hard it is for newcomers to perform in the bright lights of the Big Apple, whether it's for...
Ex-Yankees, Mets star Darryl Strawberry: Trevor Bauer better bring ‘the swag’ if he signs with New York - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Right-hander Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with a career-best 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds.
Metsivus 2020: All grievances directed at JEFF WILPON over Seaver statue
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Welcome to Metsivus and the annual airing of the grievances. This year I will keep it simple. All my grievances are directed at one person for one reason. To Jeff Wilpon… TOM SEAVER DIED WITHOUT YOU BUILDING THE STATUE This is unforgivable. Tom’s...
